Dallas County, TX

Former Dallas ISD auditor suing district

DALLAS — A former Dallas ISD auditor has filed a lawsuit against the district, accusing them of violating the Texas Whistleblower Act and the National Defense Authorization Act. The former DISD employee, Andrea Whelan, has previously alleged she was fired for uncovering "grade changing and attendance manipulation" in its...
Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. With warm temps, gusty winds and the humidity levels staying very low and drought conditions persisting, the fire danger remains elevated through the weekend. Please refrain from any outdoor...
COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths in Texas on the decline

DALLAS — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas and the state as a whole continue to remain relatively low as the area is midway through October. Collin County health officials said the county currently has 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Hospitalization statistics have remained between 39 and...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
North Texas doctors preparing for flu season

DALLAS — North Texas doctors and pharmacists are gearing up for what could be a busy flu season this year. According to the CDC’s influenza map, data shows Texas has some of the highest flu activity in the country. “We think this is going to be a bad...
