3 North Texas school districts receive a combined $1 million in grants for school safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three school districts in the North Texas area were awarded a combined more than $1 million in federal grants totaling to reportedly improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. Fort Worth ISD, Lake Worth ISD and Farmersville ISD were all chosen for...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
'Either slow down or move over' | Royse City officer struck last year turns to advocacy
ROYSE CITY, Texas — Officer Michael Baley of Royse City Police just returned to his job in January of 2022. He came back after undergoing physical therapy for seven months after being struck by a vehicle while on the job. WFAA reached out to Baley after yet another officer, Steve Nothem of Carrollton police, was struck by a passing vehicle.
Former Dallas ISD auditor suing district
DALLAS — A former Dallas ISD auditor has filed a lawsuit against the district, accusing them of violating the Texas Whistleblower Act and the National Defense Authorization Act. The former DISD employee, Andrea Whelan, has previously alleged she was fired for uncovering "grade changing and attendance manipulation" in its...
Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash laid to rest in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Dallas Police officer and El Paso native Jacob Arellano was laid to rest in his hometown Friday nine days after being struck and killed by a wrong-way driver while on his way to work. After public services this past Wednesday in Richardson, a private family...
Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. With warm temps, gusty winds and the humidity levels staying very low and drought conditions persisting, the fire danger remains elevated through the weekend. Please refrain from any outdoor...
COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths in Texas on the decline
DALLAS — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas and the state as a whole continue to remain relatively low as the area is midway through October. Collin County health officials said the county currently has 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Hospitalization statistics have remained between 39 and...
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash
CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Man arrested, charged after causing 'total destruction' at Denton City Hall
DENTON, Texas — Denton police have arrested one suspect after he reportedly broke into Denton City Hall and caused destruction inside, including defecating in the City Manager's Office. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old David Lopez, who was charged with criminal mischief with a loss greater than $2,500. Lopez...
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
North Texas doctors preparing for flu season
DALLAS — North Texas doctors and pharmacists are gearing up for what could be a busy flu season this year. According to the CDC’s influenza map, data shows Texas has some of the highest flu activity in the country. “We think this is going to be a bad...
'He wanted to matter' | Father of late Carrollton police officer says his son was U.S. Marine, 'defender of the underdog'
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now we're learning more about the officer from his family. Police identified the officer as Steve Nothem II, who was assisting a drunk-driving investigation when...
Trinity Habitat for Humanity receives Lowe’s grant to improve Fort Worth home safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's Note: the video above is from a September 2022 story related to volunteering. The nonprofit organization Trinity Habitat for Humanity recently announced it has received a $22,500 grant from the American retail company Lowe’s to help complete 15 home preservation projects in Fort Worth.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
