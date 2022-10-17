Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
kslnewsradio.com
Households of east Lindon experience water outage Friday morning
LINDON, Utah — Several houses in east Lindon went without water following a water outage Friday morning. The city took to its Facebook to announce the outage. The post said the outage affected residents in the eastern foothills above Canal Drive. Areas in yellow may have experienced the outage...
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
New Utah tool helps identify healthy neighborhoods
Utah's Department of Health and Human Services launched a new tool Thursday that breaks down the factors that can impact a person's health by neighborhood.
buildingsaltlake.com
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
kslnewsradio.com
New bat exhibit on display at Utah preserve in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — A new bat exhibit in Utah is on display now and until the new year. “Soar with Bats” is an educational exhibit designed to shed light on the mysterious world of bats. It was created by the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. The EcoCenter is...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
firefighternation.com
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman
A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
kslnewsradio.com
Christmas tree permits already on sale in some national forests
SALT LAKE CITY — Though Halloween has yet to pass, some national forests are gearing up for the holiday season by selling Christmas tree permits. Most permits will be on sale by the beginning of November, but Fishlake and Manti-La Sal National Forests permits are on sale now. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Real Salt Lake selling stadium chairs to raise money for ALS
SALT LAKE CITY — Now’s your chance to bring home some not-so-valuable memorabilia from the former Rio Tinto Stadium. They may be used, and they may not be comfortable, but you can bring home your very own chair or chairs from the stadium – which was renamed the America First Field back in September.
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
The housing market is correcting — but Utah’s affordability crisis isn’t going away
The U.S. housing market is correcting — but Utah’s leading housing expert says the state’s housing shortage isn’t going away, and could get worse as homebuilding constricts. As a result, Utah’s housing affordability crisis isn’t going away. Here’s what Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said state leaders are doing about it.
Douglas Budget
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
