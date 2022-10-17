ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Households of east Lindon experience water outage Friday morning

LINDON, Utah — Several houses in east Lindon went without water following a water outage Friday morning. The city took to its Facebook to announce the outage. The post said the outage affected residents in the eastern foothills above Canal Drive. Areas in yellow may have experienced the outage...
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
New bat exhibit on display at Utah preserve in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A new bat exhibit in Utah is on display now and until the new year. “Soar with Bats” is an educational exhibit designed to shed light on the mysterious world of bats. It was created by the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. The EcoCenter is...
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
Christmas tree permits already on sale in some national forests

SALT LAKE CITY — Though Halloween has yet to pass, some national forests are gearing up for the holiday season by selling Christmas tree permits. Most permits will be on sale by the beginning of November, but Fishlake and Manti-La Sal National Forests permits are on sale now. The...
Real Salt Lake selling stadium chairs to raise money for ALS

SALT LAKE CITY — Now’s your chance to bring home some not-so-valuable memorabilia from the former Rio Tinto Stadium. They may be used, and they may not be comfortable, but you can bring home your very own chair or chairs from the stadium – which was renamed the America First Field back in September.
Record fish caught in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
