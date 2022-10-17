Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
Record turnout for early voting in Richmond County Friday
1,054 people cast their ballots early on Friday in Richmond County at the Municipal Building, one of the highest turnouts for midterm elections and the highest for the first week of advance voting.
WRDW-TV
Kari Viola-Brooke explains the Heroes for Hope 5k Run/Walk
Westminster Schools of Augusta gave us a live audience today in the studio!
WRDW-TV
Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
Georgia lawn worker wearing leaf blower drowns after falling into pool
MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia lawn worker fell into a residential pool and drowned while weighed down by equipment, authorities said. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Wednesday while working at a home in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, WDRW-TV reported.
WRDW-TV
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
WRDW-TV
Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
WRDW-TV
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 10. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
