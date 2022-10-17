ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

