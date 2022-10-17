Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO SABRES
Calgary suffers first loss of season, falling 6-3 to visiting Buffalo. The Flames dropped their first game of the season Thursday night, falling 6-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. They are now 3-1 on the season. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Calgary struck first in the tilt but...
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Swarm Sharks in 5-2 Win
Oliver Wahlstrom scores a pair, Casey Cizikas sizzles and Semyon Varlamov picks up first win of the season. The New York Islanders were circling on Tuesday night. Despite falling behind 1-0 to the San Jose Sharks in the first period, the Islanders kicked their game up a level, scoring five of the next six goals en route to a decisive 5-2 win at UBS Arena.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 4
EDMONTON, AB - It was a wild night at Rogers Place, but the Oilers weathered the storm against the Hurricanes to pick up a 6-4 victory on the evening. The Oilers offence came out to play, potting six goals on a team that had only given up three all season to that point. Third-period goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid were enough to overcome a hat trick by Andrei Svechnikov and a three-assist night from Sebastien Aho to give the Oilers their second win of the season.
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
NHL, 32 teams release Diversity & Inclusion report
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its 32 Clubs released a comprehensive report, 'Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion: NHL Report on Strategies, Initiatives and Progress,' highlighting intentional efforts to promote positive social change within the sport. The comprehensive report, which was presented to the Board of Governors earlier...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
NHL
Vancouver Canucks Home Opener, Presented by TD, Saturday vs Buffalo
Vancouver, B.C. - Get excited hockey fans, it's time for the 53rd season of the Vancouver Canucks to begin! Regular season hockey is back at Rogers Arena, with the Canucks hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Home Opener, presented by TD. Fans should arrive early to enjoy a fun-filled evening full...
NHL
Faulk scores twice, Blues defeat Kraken in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. Faulk won it with a wrist shot from between the face-off circles after a pass from...
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Goligoski's kids surprise him with donuts, homemade sign for 1,000th game
Wild defenseman gets tasty treat for career milestone. Alex Goligoski had the breakfast of champions on Thursday. The Minnesota Wild defenseman was surprised by his kids with donuts that spelled out "1000" in honor of his 1,000th NHL game. His two kids also made him a homemade sign that read...
NHL
Backlund, Flames rally past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored with 4:29 remaining in the third period for the Calgary Flames in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Backlund chipped a shot over Logan Thompson's glove after he took a wraparound feed from Blake Coleman. "I...
NHL
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one...
Comments / 0