FanSided

Buccaneers coach doesn’t hold back about poor performance

The Buccaneers have another embarrassing loss on their record after dropping a game against the Steelers. Todd Bowles called it like it was after. In what was undoubtedly one of the most embarrassing losses of any team this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburg Steelers in their Week Six matchup.
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs

Coming off of its first victory in over a month, Pittsburgh will try to make it two in a row down in South Florida Sunday night against the Dolphins. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable fashion over the weekend, holding on — behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — for a 20-18 upset win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which provided a much-needed lift in terms of confidence and positivity around the locker room.
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals

Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
numberfire.com

Cameron Brate (neck) DNP for Buccaneers on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Brate is dealing with a neck injury that forced him to leave Week 6's loss early. X-rays on Brate's neck came back negative, but his status for Week 7 and beyond is still up in the air. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Cade Otton would see an increase in snaps and targets if Brate is ruled out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Offensive tackle Josh Wells has been designated for return from injured reserve, and tight end David Wells has been re-signed to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Wells’...
Hoops Rumors

Report: Buccaneers hoping to get Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen back in November

Without Jensen this season, the Bucs' rushing attack has faltered, as they enter Week 7 last in the NFL in rushing yards (405), rushing yards per attempt (3.1), and rushing yards per game (67.5). They're also tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for the fewest rushing touchdowns on the season (two) and are last in the league with the longest rush of just 17 yards.
