In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Chiara Bersani has declared herself a unicorn. You’ll find the Italian performance artist in Room 31 of the National Gallery, surrounded by 17th-century French painting, curled in the corner of the floor while the audience sits on cushions around the edges of the room. It’s a fantasy that Bersani...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
In a TikTok video posted by HBO Max Oct. 1, Olivia Cooke, who plays the adult Queen Alicent Hightower on the new "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon," asks her co-star Emma D'Arcy, who portrays the character's nemesis, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, to name their "drink of choice."
HBO is aware and "disappointed" after their highly anticipated season one finale to "House of the Dragon" has leaked to the internet. HBO blamed a distribution partner in the "EMEA," or Europe, Middle East, and Africa, region for the leak. The statement also stated that the series' tenth episode was only available on illegal torrent sites and that HBO is "aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet."
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe movie "Black Adam" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives in cinemas Friday. The film currently holds a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Black Adam" fell flat for critics, who said it doesn't take enough risks and relies too heavily on computer-generated fights and cliched...
