Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Early Voting continues to break records
ATLANTA – Georgia voters continue to break records with a presidential level turnout for Early Voting. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of Early Voting. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, October 19th. Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Gabriel Sterling talks Georgia early voting
Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State's website joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about what to expect during early voting. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat
Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
Free clinic coming to Forsyth County
The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.
accesswdun.com
FGN Week 10 Wrap: Region title games set for next week
A half-dozen teams put themselves in position to win region titles after a crucial night around the Northeast Georgia area. Gainesville and North Forsyth both took wins on Friday -- the Red Elephants holding off Shiloh 34-7 and the Raiders beating Habersham Central 24-14 -- to set up a showdown next week at City Park week for the Region 8-6A title.
