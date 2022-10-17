Cafe, Theater, and Wellness Center Coming to San Jose

As part of a redevelopment project, the School of Arts and Culture is bringing a cafe connected to a theater and wellness center to 1783 Alum Rock Avenue , across from the Mexican Heritage Plaza. Plans, permitting, and construction are to be completed in 2024.

Jessica Paz-Cedillos , Co-Executive Director at SOAC, tells San Jose Spotlight that around 80% of the $20 million fundraising goal has already been raised.

According to San Jose Spotlight , the project has a variety of backers — the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors ($250,000 grant for predevelopment and consulting costs), the Hewlett Foundation, ($250,000), the City of San Jose ($1 million), and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation ($1,250,000). Additional funding has come from the Castellano Family Foundation, Google, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and Latino Community Foundation, with Gardner Health Services as an equity partner.

The next fundraiser is scheduled to take place on October 29th.

