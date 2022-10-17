ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NASA asteroid-sampling mission on track for delivery next year

By Robert Lea
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

The spacecraft at the center of NASA's first asteroid sample return mission has altered its trajectory in preparation for its return to Earth next year.

On Sept. 21 OSIRIS-REx spacecraft fired its thrusters for 30 seconds for a course correction. This is the first time the spacecraft carrying a sample of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has altered its trajectory since leaving the space rock on May 10, 2021.

Asteroids are made up of material that is left over from the beginning of the solar system and the formation of its planets, including Earth. Scientists hope that by studying the dust and rock OSIRIS-REx returns on Sept. 24, 2023, they could learn more about the building blocks of the solar system, and potentially even those of life itself.

Related : The greatest asteroid missions of all time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohVUj_0icihG4k00

An artist's depiction of the OSIRIS-REx samples returning to Earth, due to occur in September 2023. (Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)

The sample-return mission OSIRIS-REx, formally known as the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, is tasked with completing what is far from a straightforward "parcel drop," according to NASA .

The spacecraft must approach Earth with a precise speed and in the right direction to deliver the capsule containing the sample collected from Bennu to the planet's atmosphere safely.

"If the capsule is angled too high, it will skip off the atmosphere," Mike Moreau, OSIRIS-REx deputy project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said in a statement . "Angled too low, it will burn up in Earth's atmosphere."

Additional course corrections like this one, therefore, will be essential over the coming year to ensure that the success of the seven-year-long mission, which launched on Sept. 8, 2016, and arrived at Bennu on Oct. 20, 2020.

If OSIRIS-REx stayed on its current trajectory, the spacecraft would pass Earth at a distance of about 1,370 miles (2,200 kilometers), so in July 2023, the spacecraft will begin a series of steering maneuvers.

"Over the next year, we will gradually adjust the OSIRIS-REx trajectory to target the spacecraft closer to Earth," Daniel Wibben, trajectory and maneuver design lead with KinetX Inc., which partners with Lockheed Martin's team that steers the spacecraft, said in the statement. "We have to cross Earth's orbit at the time that Earth will be at that same location."

The process will bring the spacecraft to around 155 miles (250 km) of Earth's surface. This is close enough to release its sample capsule into the atmosphere for a parachute-guided precision landing at the Air Force's Utah Test and Training Range in the Great Salt Lake Desert.

Next, NASA personnel will take the returned cargo to a newly built and specially engineered curation lab at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Scientists will use equipment such as specialized gloveboxes, tools and storage containers, all of which are being designed to keep the sample from being contaminated, and thus remain as close as possible to how it was when it was collected by OSIRIS-REx. Samples collected by the mission will also be sent to teams of scientists across the world and a large sample will be preserved for future generations to study.

Not all of the OSIRIS-REx mission's Bennu findings must wait for the sample, however.

Even before the spacecraft reaches Earth next year it has delivered data that could teach researchers more about the asteroid.

In July, scientists announced that data gathered by OSIRIS-REx about the surface of Bennu revealed that the asteroid is so loosely packed that if the spacecraft had attempted to land on it rather than firing its thrusters to back away quickly, it would have sunk beneath the asteroid's surface .

Related stories:

Dramatic sampling shows asteroid Bennu is nothing like scientists expected
Zoom! Asteroid Bennu slips past in OSIRIS-REx flyby view
Another space diamond! NASA probe snaps great photo of asteroid Bennu

OSIRIS-REx has also provided NASA with data that is important in calculating the potentially hazardous object's future orbit until 2300. This information could be crucial in determining if Bennu, which has a diameter of 1,200 feet (490 meters), could impact Earth after its close approach in 2135.

"NASA's Planetary Defense mission is to find and monitor asteroids and comets that can come near Earth and may pose a hazard to our planet," Kelly Fast, program manager for the Near-Earth Object Observations Program at NASA, said in a 2021 statement .

"We carry out this endeavor through continuing astronomical surveys that collect data to discover previously unknown objects and refine our orbital models for them," she added. "The OSIRIS-REx mission has provided an extraordinary opportunity to refine and test these models, helping us better predict where Bennu will be when it makes its close approach to Earth more than a century from now."

Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

Shortly Before They Collided, two Black Holes Tangled Spacetime up Into Knots

In February 2016, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) announced the first-ever detection of gravitational waves (GWs). Originally predicted by Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, these waves are ripples in spacetime that occur whenever massive objects (like black holes and neutron stars) merge. Since then, countless GW events have been detected by observatories across the globe – to the point where they have become an almost daily occurrence. This has allowed astronomers to gain insight into some of the most extreme objects in the Universe.
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Vice

Massive Space Structure May Have Been Left by Galactic ‘Intruder,’ Astronomers Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered an unexplained structure made of hydrogen gas that stretches for nearly two million light years near a famous group of interacting galaxies, according to a new study. The strange gas trail may have been...
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Outsider.com

Drought-Stricken Mississippi River Reveals Wreckage of 19th-Century Trading Ship

The ongoing drought in the South has unearthed a mystery that had been lying at the bottom of the Mississippi River for over 100 years. With water levels reaching historic lows, people have watched portions of the river bed nearly dry up. And Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident Patrick Ford has been taking advantage of that by hunting for artifacts that were once lost to the current.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

The hunt for the world's most elusive shipwrecks

Scores of sunken vessels remain on the ocean floor, awaiting rediscovery. Here are some of the world's most infamously elusive shipwrecks, plus a few you can see for yourself (some without even getting wet).
Phys.org

Researchers discover previously unknown mineralogy of the deep Earth

What is the structure of the Earth? For starters, it consists of several layers: the crust, the upper and lower mantle, and the core. The mantle makes up most of our planet's volume—84%. The lower mantle represents 55% of the Earth's volume—it is also hotter and denser than the upper mantle.
CNET

NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail

It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Space.com

Space.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy