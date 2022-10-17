ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools

It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
KILLEEN, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy