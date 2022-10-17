NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: 49ers land Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending him back to where he starred in college. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday night that the Panthers are trading McCaffrey to San Francisco. According to NFL.com, Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the former Stanford star. McCaffrey established himself as one...
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 7 Preview: Packers Vs. Commanders
Harrison Sanford joins Ben to preview the NFC matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFL.
Kay and Carmen Vitali Break Down Aaron Rodgers’ Comments After the Packers Loss to the Jets – Up & Adams
On today’s episode of Up & Adams, Kay Adams discusses some of the biggest stories from around the NFL. Pat McAfee is on the show with Kay to provide some insight into how Aaron Rodgers has changed over the past few seasons, break down Jim Irsay’s comments on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and manifest with Kay that OBJ join the Green Bay Packers. Carmen Vitali, journalist for Fox Sports, also joins Kay in studio to break down the NFC North, specifically Aaron Rodgers’ comments after the Packers lost to the Jets and to play a game of trust fall where she picks which player she would trust more in various situations.
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Growing Confidence in David Bakhtiari
"The biggest thing for him is just him finding that groove of how much can I practice and feel my best on Sunday," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of David Bakhtiari.
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Mike Brown faces former team as Kings visit Warriors
Mike Brown will get to take a bow in front of his former fans Sunday night when the ex-assistant coach
