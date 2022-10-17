Thanks to the Russians and Chinese who don't obey the laws and overfish them, that's where they went. We need Trump ASAP back as President, this wouldn't happen under his watch, we have a President who doesn't even know where he is, we're embarrassment to the world
People's livelihoods are gone too for the season. We don't eat whales, although they use some of it for perfume, etc. WTF is happening to our food supply, recalls, etc.??? Like New England and Alaskan seafood wild caught. Not farm raised like in some countries where you don't know how the seafood is treated, inspected. I watched a short documentary on some of the imported stuff. I try to buy items made in USA to eat. You have to watch that now closely too..SMH...
that's probably why the Hansen's on Deadliest Catch moved their fishing to Norway because the Fisheries are closed over here. but it got too expensive to buy crab legs anyways at least for me. although a couple of months ago I did buy lobster tails because they were on sale. and I got a package of four and put them in the freezer and just cooked one at a time.
