FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area. On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
wogx.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
News4Jax.com
Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle. Police did not mention the two other cars that...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office says
Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office announced at approximately 8:06 a.m. Friday, through SaferWatch, that the missing Richard P. Vandermiller has been located and is safe. No further statements have been made.
News4Jax.com
8 Westside High School students, driver hospitalized after bus crash on 103rd Street, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street and Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., Bus #329 from Westside High School was headed east on 103rd Street when it...
AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Lake City girl canceled
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Florida AMBER Alert for the 16-year-old girl last seen in Lake City. Officials say she has been found safe. Her name and image has been removed from this story due to her age. FDLE says the...
