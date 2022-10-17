ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man hit and killed by subway train in Queens after fight, police say

By Magee Hickey, Mira Wassef
 5 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man died after being struck by a subway train in Queens Monday, police said.

Heriberto Quintana, 48, of Queens, was involved in a fight with a 50-year-old man on the northbound F train platform at the Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway station around 4:45 p.m., police said. Quintana fell onto the tracks and was hit by the train, police said.

Quintana was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

The two men did not know each other, according to police. The fight started after Quintana appeared to accidentally knock the 50-year-old man’s cell phone out of his hand and onto the track, police said. The two men tussled, and Quintana fell down on the tracks as the F train was entering the station, police said.

Two subway cameras on the platform were working at the time of the incident, but the platform was so packed with riders that it’s tough to determine exactly what happened, police said. It’s unclear if the 50-year-old man pushed Quintana onto the tracks or if he just fell into the tracks because of the fight.

No charges have been filed as of Monday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Man robs Woodside store at knifepoint

WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A masked man robbed a store in Queens at knifepoint Early Thursday morning, police said. On Oct. 20, around 1:30 a.m., an unknown man in a mask entered the store at 69-03 Northern Boulevard, showed a knife and demanded money from the 61-year-old male victim. Police said the man took around […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Fatal hit and run in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after a hit and run in Sunset Park, police said. On Saturday around 6:45 p.m., a man, 66, was trying to cross between 59th Street and 58th Street when a grey Toyota hit him and kept driving south on Fourth Avenue, according to police. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Video released of suspect shoving man onto subway tracks

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspect police say pushed a man onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. It happened Friday afternoon at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick. In the video, the suspect can be seen putting down his backpack and looking up and down the platform before suddenly charging at a man walking on the opposite side of the platform, knocking him onto the tracks. The suspect then picks up his backpack and runs out of the station.In a phone interview, the victim, David Martin, told CBS2's Christine Sloan he's in severe pain."My collar bone is broken...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect in ninja sword assault on subway arrested: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was allegedly dressed as a ninja when he slashed a man with a sword on Thursday has been arrested, police said Friday. Selwyn Bernardez, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to NYPD. Sources said that the suspect and the victim were fighting on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who randomly shoved a person onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Friday. A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the station in Bushwick at Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. It happened on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

4 NYPD cops hurt by fleeing Queens driver in stolen BMW: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — The driver of a stolen BMW crashed into two unmarked police cars while allegedly attempting to flee Thursday night in St. Albans, sending four officers to the hospital, according to authorities. Officers noticed a stolen black BMW near Merrick and Baisley boulevards, around 9:30 p.m. and approached the vehicle, officials […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

3 pedestrians struck in Bronx motorcycle crash: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Three pedestrians were hit when a motorcyclist crashed in the Bronx Wednesday, police said. A 48-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on Third Avenue when he lost control and crashed into the pedestrians at East 149th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The motorcyclist and the three pedestrians, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Catalytic converter thief chased by store owner, arrested: police

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot in Rocky Point, police said. Around 9 a.m., Daniel Labbe, 42, of Long Island, was seen by a business owner walking in a parking lot with a saw and catalytic converter. Police said the witness started to […]
ROCKY POINT, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

