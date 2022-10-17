PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.

