MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
KENTWOOD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
PORTAGE, MI
bucsblade.com

Local coffee shop Jumpin’ Java announces close

Grand Haven locals and coffee lovers alike are mourning the upcoming loss of Jumpin’ Java, a small family-owned cafe downtown. The news came last week when the owner, Erin Lyon, officially announced the business would be closing on Dec. 3, 2022. They plan on opening a new shop called Kenzie’s BE Cafe down the street, which will be more focused on including and employing people with special needs.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New boutique opening next month in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique is coming to Eastown in Grand Rapids. The online business is breaking out into a brick and mortar store, bringing a trendy and unique vibe to a storefront that's been shuttered for about a year. Modish Moth is one of two opening...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

