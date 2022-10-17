Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Start Halloween early with trunk-or-treat events across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're counting down the days to Halloween it's nine days away. Many communities are celebrating early, including Kentwood. Kentwood is holding its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be more than 40 different people and organizations handing out candy. If you're...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
bucsblade.com
Local coffee shop Jumpin’ Java announces close
Grand Haven locals and coffee lovers alike are mourning the upcoming loss of Jumpin’ Java, a small family-owned cafe downtown. The news came last week when the owner, Erin Lyon, officially announced the business would be closing on Dec. 3, 2022. They plan on opening a new shop called Kenzie’s BE Cafe down the street, which will be more focused on including and employing people with special needs.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
How to catch 'Beanies, Brunch & Brews' in Muskegon this weekend
MUSKEGON, Mich. — An event on the lakeshore this weekend promises to have attendees feeling good for a good cause. Crews were hard at work getting things set up at Pigeon Hill Brewing in Muskegon Friday. 'Beanies, Brunch & Brews' goes live Saturday, offering plenty of beer, mimosas, food...
Santa Claus Girls relaunch gift-giving efforts, seek help to fund new space
WALKER, Michigan — After three years of enduring challenges tied to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a nonprofit that works to get presents in the hands of needy children come Christmastime is back to wrapping gifts. “It's heartwarming from head to toe knowing we’ll be able to service hopefully 13,000 kids...
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
New boutique opening next month in Eastown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique is coming to Eastown in Grand Rapids. The online business is breaking out into a brick and mortar store, bringing a trendy and unique vibe to a storefront that's been shuttered for about a year. Modish Moth is one of two opening...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
GR commissioners add 2 social districts, city touts success
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the orange and red hues of fall on full display, the City of Grand Rapids is inviting the public to visit one of their nine social districts and support local businesses. “Whether you dine under a colorful canopy of leaves or take a cocktail...
Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0