ROSEDALE, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and other elected officials on Friday broke ground on a new Recreation Activity Center (RAC) in Rosedale. The new facility, supported by more than $7 million in state and County funds, will open alongside McCormick Elementary School and provide dedicated Esports programming as well as a focus on recreational, social and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO