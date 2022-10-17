Read full article on original website
Baltimore County breaks ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and other elected officials on Friday broke ground on a new Recreation Activity Center (RAC) in Rosedale. The new facility, supported by more than $7 million in state and County funds, will open alongside McCormick Elementary School and provide dedicated Esports programming as well as a focus on recreational, social and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages.
