NESN

Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win

It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Receiving Heavy Support Amid Bruins’ Fast Start

The start to Jim Montgomery’s tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins has been great. Through four games, the Bruins lead hockey in goals scored (21), wins (3) and points (6). All of that seems to be good news for Montgomery’s chances at taking home one of the NHL’s end-of-season awards.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?

BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win

The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Panthers Game Picks

Two bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, will face off tonight in an Atlantic division tilt from FLA Live Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning (-113) vs. Florida Panthers (-106) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144) It’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers haven’t forgotten the Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Win 2-1 In Shootout Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins were back in action Thursday night when they played host to the Ducks and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout. Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s and scored the team’s lone goal during the 17th minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks struck back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Taylor Hall Scores OT Winner, Adds Two Assists In Bruins Victory

Taylor Hall played the hero Saturday afternoon. The Boston Bruins defeated the Minnesota Wild in overtime, winning by a score of 4-3. Hall scored the game-winning goal in overtime but also recorded two assists in Boston’s winning effort. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,”...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve

Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports. Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.
NESN

Matt Grzelcyk ‘Ready To Go’ For Bruins Debut Vs. Ducks

The Bruins will get some much-needed reinforcement back on defense Thursday night in Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk will make his 2022-23 season debut for Boston when it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to town. Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was ahead of schedule throughout his recovery. “I feel ready...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

