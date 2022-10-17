Read full article on original website
Roberta F. Evans — PENDING
Roberta F. Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, rural Wabash, died at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born Dec. 10, 1958. Steven married Melisa J. “Lisa” Marley on Jan. 26, 1980; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his two sons, Wesley Steven...
Grady Mahoney
Grady A. Mahoney, 20, Rochester, died Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022. On March 12, 2002, Grady Alexander Mahoney was born. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Traci Mahoney; grandparents, Steve Mahoney and Darla Johnson, Chuck and Melissa Ogden, Diane and Dave Barnum, Diane Muffley and Randy Schang; brothers, Austin Mahoney (companion Riley Stout), Roger and Shea Karr; and a sister, Macy Karr (companion Luis Valdez).
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, Logansport, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Peru. She was born Sept. 7, 1951. Survivors include two daughters, Cherenae (Curtis Neil) Mullens, Galveston and Sabrina (Jason) Brown, Rochester; mother, Minnie R. Titus, Logansport; two brothers, John Rush, Logansport and Tommy (Nancy) Rush, Logansport; two sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Nolen, Burnettsville and Carla Small, Walton; and four grandchildren.
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
Local Duo Receives Honors For Musical Work
ROCHESTER — “I met Claudia at the Country Music Jam in Silver Lake,” stated Buddy Eugene, Rochester. “We sang a couple songs together and something just clicked.”. Little did they know on that evening 10 years ago they would form the award-winning country music singing duo, Buddy Eugene & Claudia.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Pamela R. Cretcher, $944.23. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Oscar Flores, $1,046.10. Phillip Konieczny, $1,954.96. General Audit Corporation v. Robert Lafollette, $1,277.43. Humberto Rico v. Tiffany Yoder,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 3:54 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on Center and Scott streets in Warsaw. Drivers: Jose Villa, 57, East Market Street, Warsaw; Justin Helbig, 29, CR 650S, Pierceton. Vehicles collided in the intersection. Villa was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Damage up t $50,000.
