Man accused of shooting, kidnapping, hit-and-run and assault in White Swan area

Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning on Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, Wash.- Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St. According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is...
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Suspect Isaiah Combs was taken in overnight and charged with first degree murder, with a $1 million bond. Since being arrested, Combs was also charged with first degree...
Yakima Herald Republic
Second suspect in 2021 downtown Yakima homicide held on $1 million bail
The second suspect in a 2021 Yakima drive-by shooting is now in custody. Salomon De Alba, 17, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu on Oct. 30, 2021. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld maintained the $1 million bail that was set when De Alba was charged in January in Cantu’s death.
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
KIMA TV
Woman shot and killed near hotel in Yakima, homicide investigation underway
YAKIMA, Wash.— A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed near a hotel in Yakima early Friday morning, police say. Police say they responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of N. 1st street at 2 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police investigating woman's shooting death at the Yakima Inn
A 31-year-old woman was apparently shot to death at a North First Street hotel early Friday morning. Yakima police went to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., around 2 a.m. for a gunshot victim, and found the woman, who was dead at the scene, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
nbcrightnow.com
Selah PD asks for help identifying robbery and arson suspect
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and arson case at a gas station. Anyone with any information on these cases, or who recognizes the person in the security photos is asked to contact the SPD at 509-698-7347 and reference the following case numbers: #22H2919 and # 22H2782.
Yakima Herald Republic
Union Gap man accused of attacking two people in Yakima Municipal Court
Yakima police say a man who was already in custody attacked two other defendants appearing in Yakima Municipal Court this past month. Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old Union Gap man with third-degree assault after determining that court was in session at the time of the Sept. 21 incident and notices were posted warning that assaults in the courtroom were a felony offense, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County prosecutor says crime lab delays could cause more cases to be thrown out
At the end of September, Yakima County prosecutors dropped their case against a convicted rapist. It wasn’t for a lack of evidence against Bradley Kenneth Denton. Instead, a state appeals court ordered that the case be dismissed with prejudice because prosecutors didn’t aggressively push the Washington State Patrol crime lab to process DNA evidence more quickly.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in police officer's shooting
A 43-year-old Sunnyside man accused of shooting a police officer in the neck will be arraigned Oct. 26 for assault. Prosecutors filed a first-degree assault charge against Alejandro Mario Palomarez in Yakima County Superior Court this past week. Palomarez is also facing a firearms enhancement on the charge, which would add five years to his sentence if he is convicted, according to the charging documents.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believes a newly-funded local crime lab could begin assisting investigators as early as late winter or early spring, depending on the time it takes to hire crime analysts and purchase high-tech equipment. “We want this thing to be as successful as possible,” Udell said. Yakima County Commissioners have unanimously signed off...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Bento County, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 82 milepost 107, two miles west of Badger Road. The officials reported that a truck collided with a semi with double trailers. The WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Comments / 0