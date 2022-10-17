Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
KWTX
Waco man accused in school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools posted apology on Snapchat: affidavit
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, helped investigators identify the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
KWTX
Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday, Oct. 20, arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington, 24, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states. On Oct. 18, 2022, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services...
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of 4-year-old boy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. They were told...
KWTX
Snapchat apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, led investigators to the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district. Benjamin Lee Walton, 20,...
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
KWTX
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
KWTX
$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Firefighter injured in crash while working another wreck
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A local firefighter had to be transported to the hospital after being involved in a wreck while working to clear another wreck. According to a Facebook post, the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department was working a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road when another wreck involving two other vehicles and their command truck occurred.
KWTX
Central Texas school district warns parents about alarming trend involving threats sent via Airdrop
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Across the nation, students are finding more ways to send threats to fellow classmates at the tip of their fingers, oftentimes, through Apple devices’ Airdrop feature. The Copperas Cove Independent School District in Central Texas told KWTX it has not gotten any of these...
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
KWTX
Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
KWTX
End the Streak: Texas roadways claim at least one life every day and TxDOT wants to end that
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 79,000 lives have been claimed on Texas roadways since Nov. 7, 2000 and The Texas Department of Transportation’s End the Streak campaign is looking to break that cycle with the public’s help. Since November 2000, Texas at least one person had died...
KWTX
Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close on Monday at noon, the winner will be announced during the 6p.m. newscast.
KWTX
Early voting begins tomorrow
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls!. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
