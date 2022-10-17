Read full article on original website
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin announces restoration of rights for 800-plus formerly incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the civil rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians have been restored. The governor’s team says rights were restored for approved individuals last week to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8 election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
WTOP
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin gives remarks at Oysters with Obenshain
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members and elected officials gathered on Thursday for oysters with Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain. Congressman Ben Cline and Governor Glenn Youngkin said a few words as Virginians get ready to head to the polls. In his keynote speech, Governor Youngkin referenced a number...
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?
Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney voices concern over Youngkin's 'Operation Bold Blue Line'
NORFOLK, Va. — New plans to tackle crime at the state level are getting scrutiny here in Norfolk. "Operation Bold Blue Line" is a new safety initiative by Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration to tackle violent crime across Virginia. State officials announced the plan at a press conference in Norfolk on Monday.
virginiamercury.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions
(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
HRBMP honors News 3's Barbara Ciara with President's Award
Saturday, News 3's Barbara Ciara was honored with the President's Award for Years of Outstanding Dedication and Service at the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals 40th anniversary luncheon.
cbs17
New Virginia law will allow people to register, vote at polls this year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, people can register and vote on the same day — even on Election Day. The new law is meant to break barriers...
Inside Nova
Record fish caught in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Small business owners in Central Virginia worried about starting to pay back federal COVID disaster loans
Restaurants are just one of the many industries in Central Virginia that are struggling to stay open, even after the pandemic. Now, their top priority is to start paying back federal COVID-19 disaster loans as the deferral period comes to an end soon.
