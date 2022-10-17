ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin announces restoration of rights for 800-plus formerly incarcerated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the civil rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians have been restored. The governor’s team says rights were restored for approved individuals last week to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8 election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
Governor Youngkin gives remarks at Oysters with Obenshain

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members and elected officials gathered on Thursday for oysters with Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain. Congressman Ben Cline and Governor Glenn Youngkin said a few words as Virginians get ready to head to the polls. In his keynote speech, Governor Youngkin referenced a number...
Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?

Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions

(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
