Over $14 Million in ARC POWER grants to improve broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $14,716,938 from 15 Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants will be used to help expand broadband in Appalachia thanks to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Senator Capito said, “The grants announced today will support a range of local awardees focused on everything from broadband expansion, which my committee included specific language for in the ARC’s reauthorization, to workforce development. I’m looking forward to the benefits West Virginia’s counties, cities, and towns will see as a result.”

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will help expand high-speed broadband access, bolster our agricultural industry and create new economic opportunity for West Virginians across the state,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”

Individual awardees and project titles:

Summers County Commission: Summers County Broadband Expansion Project –$2,400,000

Boone County Community & Economic Development Corporation: Rock Creek Development Park Broadband Project– $1,692,507

Region 4 Planning & Development Council: Creating WV's Largest Maple Syrup, Mushroom, Field, and Floriculture Production Systems – $1,500,000

Grow Ohio Valley, Inc.: Wheeling Food Ventures: Small Farm and Food Business Acceleration in the Ohio Valley – $1,500,000

Region 4 Planning & Development Council: Turning Coal to Gold: Boosting the Outdoor Economy through the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center – $1,500,000

Marshall University Research Corporation: West Virginia Grant Resource Centers – $1,500,000

Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative: Seeing West Virginia's Future Through a Different Lens – $1,499,998

Connec Train Corp: Data Cabling & Fiber Optic Installation Training Program – $1,370,039

Marshall University Research Corporation: Career Opportunities for Appalachian Legacy (C.O.A.L.) – $1,118,814

Bluefield Economic Development Authority: BEDA Food Truck Incubator Project – $400,000

City of Elkins: EAST Trail Master Plan – $50,000

Fahe, Inc.: Fahe West Virginia Workforce Alliance – $50,000

West Virginia University Research Corporation: Workforce Development Roadmap: Re-Training for Electric Utility and Other Energy Sector Jobs, Pre-Apprenticeship to Job Placement – $50,000

Augusta Levy Learning Center (ALLC): Workforce & Education Development for Applied Behavior Analysis – $50,000

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc.: West Virginia Historic Preservation Training Center – $35,580

