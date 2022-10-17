Motors and Meals makes return to Sun Cities area

Northwest Valley Connect’s popular Motors and Meals is almost here and attendees will have plenty to keep them busy at the event.

“Motors and Meals, Northwest Valley Connect’s annual fundraiser, is a very popular event and will be a great time for people to get together, enjoy the company and learn about community agencies and businesses” said Julie Kent-Partridge, NVC board of directors chairwoman. “Our community people have been gathering over months and weeks to deliver the best event yet.”

Admission is free for attendees. Proceeds from vendor fees and other activities go to keeping the wheels of NVC busses moving while providing rides to seniors who need help with transportation in a region that does not have public transit. This service helps residents visit medical facilities, pick up food and medicine, shop and visit others.

The Motors and Meals event is possible by the support of sponsors, including Benevilla, Arizona Public Service, Corner Stone Advisors of Arizona, AARP, Western State Bank, Desert Diamond Casino and Home Instead.

Attendees can enjoy the antique car show and entertainment by the Sonoran Blues Band and dance numbers by the ladies of Sun City West Jazzy Poms. The beer and wine tent offers a relaxing moment to watch the show. More than 30 exhibits from local businesses and organizations will be available for visiting. There will be demonstration booths, particularly the Sun City West Garden Club demo and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority demo on drones. Food vendors at the event include KStarBBQ, 2 Lefties Bakery and Tia Maria’s Treats along with others. Donations are always welcomed and NVC will have a raffle booth. Northwest Valley Connect is an essential transit service for seniors, those that are disabled and veterans residing in the Northwest Valley communities without access to public transportation. The nonprofit operates a volunteer call center and a Ride Connect service while drivers use NVC’s five 14-passenger handicap accessible busses or personal vehicles. Since its inception nine years ago to this point in 2022, NVC provided 67,750 trips in and around the area at an average of eight miles per trip.

NVC continues to receive an increasing number of requests for ride services that presents a desperate need of volunteers. The greatest need is for drivers but call center operators are also needed. Drivers can operate NVC vehicles or their own and receive reimbursement for mileage.

People who are interested in volunteering, or have questions, are encouraged to call the NVC office at 623-282-9304.