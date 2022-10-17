ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Motors and Meals makes return to Sun Cities area

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDbyY_0icif2Il00

Northwest Valley Connect’s popular Motors and Meals is almost here and attendees will have plenty to keep them busy at the event.

“Motors and Meals, Northwest Valley Connect’s annual fundraiser, is a very popular event and will be a great time for people to get together, enjoy the company and learn about community agencies and businesses” said Julie Kent-Partridge, NVC board of directors chairwoman. “Our community people have been gathering over months and weeks to deliver the best event yet.”

Admission is free for attendees. Proceeds from vendor fees and other activities go to keeping the wheels of NVC busses moving while providing rides to seniors who need help with transportation in a region that does not have public transit. This service helps residents visit medical facilities, pick up food and medicine, shop and visit others.

The Motors and Meals event is possible by the support of sponsors, including Benevilla, Arizona Public Service, Corner Stone Advisors of Arizona, AARP, Western State Bank, Desert Diamond Casino and Home Instead.

Attendees can enjoy the antique car show and entertainment by the Sonoran Blues Band and dance numbers by the ladies of Sun City West Jazzy Poms. The beer and wine tent offers a relaxing moment to watch the show. More than 30 exhibits from local businesses and organizations will be available for visiting. There will be demonstration booths, particularly the Sun City West Garden Club demo and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority demo on drones. Food vendors at the event include KStarBBQ, 2 Lefties Bakery and Tia Maria’s Treats along with others. Donations are always welcomed and NVC will have a raffle booth.  Northwest Valley Connect is an essential transit service for seniors, those that are disabled and veterans residing in the Northwest Valley communities without access to public transportation. The nonprofit operates a volunteer call center and a Ride Connect service while drivers use NVC’s five 14-passenger handicap accessible busses or personal vehicles. Since its inception nine years ago to this point in 2022, NVC provided 67,750 trips in and around the area at an average of eight miles per trip.

NVC continues to receive an increasing number of requests for ride services that presents a desperate need of volunteers. The greatest need is for drivers but call center operators are also needed. Drivers can operate NVC vehicles or their own and receive reimbursement for mileage.

People who are interested in volunteering, or have questions, are encouraged to call the NVC office at 623-282-9304.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy