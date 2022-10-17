Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
North Slope oil and gas lease sale opens
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska 2022 fall lease sale for the North Slope is currently live. Bidding is available online through the EnergyNet platform until Nov. 3, with winning bids published on Nov. 9. The State’s Division of Oil and Gas typically holds two oil and gas...
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor
From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite via Beacon.)) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage of criticism from challengers Les Gara, a...
kinyradio.com
Enforcement of Tribal Court Protective Orders a historic step forward
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has been working to update the Alaska Public Safety Network so that any Tribal Court Protective Order can be entered into the statewide criminal justice system. The Alaska Department of Public Safety in Partnership with the Alaska Department of Law, Alaska...
