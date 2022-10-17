ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
New ‘all-inclusive’ playground to open in New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads is inviting the public to its celebration of a new playground. City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the all-inclusive Playground at Rosenwald Park on Sunday, Oct. 23. The ceremony will have food, spacewalks, and more. The park will have newly installed equipment that children can play on.
NEW ROADS, LA
SU AgCenter to have free food, resources at community health fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University Ag Center will have free community resources and screenings at its health fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Community Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by Southern and All of Us Research Program, will have free health screenings, a kids’ zone, physical activities, entertainment, and food at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Officials break ground on Bayou Lafourche pump station

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bayou Lafourche and the marshes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get much-needed fresh water from the Mississippi River as officials break ground for a new pump in Donaldsonville. This pump station project has been in the works for decades and once it’s completed it...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATCH: 9 shot on Southern University’s campus Friday, officials speak out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are speaking out after nine people were shot near Southern University’s campus early Friday morning. Police say the injuries sustained by the shooting victims do not appear to be life-threatening. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement. This morning,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Red Stick Farmer’s Market to celebrate 26 years in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Red Stick Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 26th anniversary. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) will host a special event from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The celebration will have live music, seasonal drinks for sale, kids’ activities, and more. BREADA says the anniversary marks the start of the fall harvest in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Barstool Sportsbook now open at L’Auberge Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Friday marks the grand opening of the first permanent sportsbooks in a Baton Rouge casino. Casino officials said Barstool Sportsbook at L’Auberge Baton Rouge opened Friday afternoon, which was celebrated with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. 225 Magazine reported that the casino...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA

