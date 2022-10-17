LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO