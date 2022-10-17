Read full article on original website
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
New ‘all-inclusive’ playground to open in New Roads
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads is inviting the public to its celebration of a new playground. City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the all-inclusive Playground at Rosenwald Park on Sunday, Oct. 23. The ceremony will have food, spacewalks, and more. The park will have newly installed equipment that children can play on.
SU AgCenter to have free food, resources at community health fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University Ag Center will have free community resources and screenings at its health fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Community Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by Southern and All of Us Research Program, will have free health screenings, a kids’ zone, physical activities, entertainment, and food at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Officials break ground on Bayou Lafourche pump station
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bayou Lafourche and the marshes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get much-needed fresh water from the Mississippi River as officials break ground for a new pump in Donaldsonville. This pump station project has been in the works for decades and once it’s completed it...
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
WATCH: 9 shot on Southern University’s campus Friday, officials speak out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials are speaking out after nine people were shot near Southern University’s campus early Friday morning. Police say the injuries sustained by the shooting victims do not appear to be life-threatening. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement. This morning,...
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m.
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
Red Stick Farmer’s Market to celebrate 26 years in November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Red Stick Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 26th anniversary. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) will host a special event from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The celebration will have live music, seasonal drinks for sale, kids’ activities, and more. BREADA says the anniversary marks the start of the fall harvest in Louisiana.
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
Barstool Sportsbook now open at L’Auberge Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Friday marks the grand opening of the first permanent sportsbooks in a Baton Rouge casino. Casino officials said Barstool Sportsbook at L’Auberge Baton Rouge opened Friday afternoon, which was celebrated with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. 225 Magazine reported that the casino...
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
1st round of Bridge City offenders arrive at Angola
The first group of juvenile offenders that were being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth are now at a temporary facility at Angola.
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
