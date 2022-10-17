ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Over $600,000 allocated to improve Gloucester Library

NORFOLK, Va. — The Gloucester Main Library will receive over $600,000 in renovations that are expected to begin in 2023, a spokesperson for the city said. Of the money, $450,000 will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $200,000 will come from the Main Street Preservation Trust. Improvements...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Bay Rivers District Showdown: Bruton falls to Poquoson

Another big matchup on Friday night in the Bay Rivers district saw Bruton and Poquoson squaring off at a neutral site that belongs to the Tribe as the two teams kicked things off at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. The Bull Islanders felt more at home. They jumped out to a 14-7 lead, with Mason McGavran helping them extend that lead 21-7 by the end of the first. Poquoson went on to win it 48-7.
POQUOSON, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk SPCA hosts its annual 'Witches and Whiskers' luncheon

NORFOLK, Va. — Animal lovers came through once again for the Norfolk SPCA's annual "Witches and Whiskers" Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Friday. The agency brought some of their cats and dogs to the event to show guests how programs like their Hope...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

CPD arrests man after barricade situation Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake Police Department Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Campostella Road Saturday to find a man who had locked himself in the bathroom, the department said. The man had active arrest warrants out on him, and refused to come out of the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

No. 12/13 Football Pounces on Tigers for a 44-24 Win

TOWSON, Md. — All week long, William & Mary coach Mike London had told place-kicker Ethan Chang to be ready. If the situation presented itself, he might have the ball in his hands. "And I was like, 'OK, whatever you say,'" Chang said. "I don't know if I believed...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Spartan men's hoops picked to finish 1st in MEAC, Bryant named POY

NORFOLK, Va. — The two-time defending MEAC champion Norfolk State men's basketball team is the prohibitive favorite to win again in 2022-23, as the Spartans were voted first in the conference's preseason poll that was released on Thursday. NSU received 15 of 16 first-place votes in the poll of...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9

It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

