Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Republican Sandy Smith, Democrat Don Davis compete for House seat in North Carolina's 1st District
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There are just 19 days to go until the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. One key local race involves an open seat in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Since 2004, Democrat G.K. Butterfield has represented NC-01, which includes 19 counties in...
Virginia topped US defense spending by state for FY 2021, DoD report shows
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia had the most defense spending by state during the Fiscal Year 2021, according to a new report from the Department of Defense (DoD). The Pentagon spent $62.7 billion in Virginia, beating out California's $57.4 billion and Texas' $47.3 billion. The spending in Virginia accounted for...
Over $600,000 allocated to improve Gloucester Library
NORFOLK, Va. — The Gloucester Main Library will receive over $600,000 in renovations that are expected to begin in 2023, a spokesperson for the city said. Of the money, $450,000 will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $200,000 will come from the Main Street Preservation Trust. Improvements...
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Norfolk shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was treated for less serious injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, the Norfolk Police Department Tweeted. NPD said it was investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Duck...
'Chemical emergency' from lab at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk
Details are very limited, so far. Firefighters haven't said what kind of chemical it is. One person was taken to the hospital.
Bay Rivers District Showdown: Bruton falls to Poquoson
Another big matchup on Friday night in the Bay Rivers district saw Bruton and Poquoson squaring off at a neutral site that belongs to the Tribe as the two teams kicked things off at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. The Bull Islanders felt more at home. They jumped out to a 14-7 lead, with Mason McGavran helping them extend that lead 21-7 by the end of the first. Poquoson went on to win it 48-7.
All-clear given at William & Mary after students ordered to 'shelter in place' due to anonymous threat
NORFOLK, Va. — The all clear has been issued at William & Mary after an anonymous threat prompted the school to tell students to shelter in place. "This is not a test. Shelter in Place," a tweet from William & Mary News read. Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, William &...
Late ODU Football Rally Comes Up Short as Monarchs Fall to Georgia Southern, 28-23
NORFOLK, Va. — Coming off perhaps their biggest victory of the season, a road game in which Old Dominion's football team was absolutely dominant at previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina, the Monarchs fell at home to Georgia Southern 28-23 on Saturday night at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. ODU...
Free Food Bank Event at Military Circle Mall for Military Families
The Military Family Advisory Network is behind the drive-through food bank. It's something they've done before, and they expected more than 800 families to show up.
Norfolk SPCA hosts its annual 'Witches and Whiskers' luncheon
NORFOLK, Va. — Animal lovers came through once again for the Norfolk SPCA's annual "Witches and Whiskers" Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Friday. The agency brought some of their cats and dogs to the event to show guests how programs like their Hope...
Norfolk denies Culture Lounge & Restaurant's appeal to reopen
The vote happened Thursday morning. The Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously against Culture Lounge.
Captains Post Fourth Straight Victory with 31-7 Homecoming Triumph over William Paterson
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University again used a balanced attack Saturday, and dominated the second half en route to a 31-7 victory over William Paterson University at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium. The Captains, now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, never trailed...
Noon Interview: Fins & Frights coming to Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
You're encouraged to dress up, and yes, there will be candy! Even the scuba divers will be in costume while they work in the tanks.
CPD arrests man after barricade situation Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake Police Department Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Campostella Road Saturday to find a man who had locked himself in the bathroom, the department said. The man had active arrest warrants out on him, and refused to come out of the...
Suffolk public schools will pass out clear backpacks to middle, high school students
The clear bookbag initiative is one way administrators are trying to keep prohibited items out of schools. Not everyone thinks it will work.
No. 12/13 Football Pounces on Tigers for a 44-24 Win
TOWSON, Md. — All week long, William & Mary coach Mike London had told place-kicker Ethan Chang to be ready. If the situation presented itself, he might have the ball in his hands. "And I was like, 'OK, whatever you say,'" Chang said. "I don't know if I believed...
Fire at apartment complex in Hampton, multiple people hurt
Crews confirmed that the call came in jut after 1:30 a.m. So far, 12 people have been hurt.
Spartan men's hoops picked to finish 1st in MEAC, Bryant named POY
NORFOLK, Va. — The two-time defending MEAC champion Norfolk State men's basketball team is the prohibitive favorite to win again in 2022-23, as the Spartans were voted first in the conference's preseason poll that was released on Thursday. NSU received 15 of 16 first-place votes in the poll of...
Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9
It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.
