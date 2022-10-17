Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Suspect caught breaking into safe on stolen security camera
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says a security camera ended up catching a theft suspect even after it was stolen. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect's house.
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard
IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
Irmo bank robbery suspect arrested in Texas
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect in an Irmo bank robbery was arrested in Texas Thursday. Investigators said Deveon Gibbs was taken into custody in Harris County, TX. On Aug. 19 Gibbs and a female accomplice are alleged to have approached workers at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. The workers were performing maintenance on an ATM. The woman sprayed both workers with pepper spray after they were told it was a robbery.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club. Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m. The man put dozens of...
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
Former rapper and gang member sentenced to six years for firearm possession
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Rapper and gang member Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The 26 year-old was scheduled to perform at a local nightclub under the name Lil Quan the...
