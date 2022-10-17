ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man rammed car, fired shots

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it

SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard

IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo bank robbery suspect arrested in Texas

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect in an Irmo bank robbery was arrested in Texas Thursday. Investigators said Deveon Gibbs was taken into custody in Harris County, TX. On Aug. 19 Gibbs and a female accomplice are alleged to have approached workers at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. The workers were performing maintenance on an ATM. The woman sprayed both workers with pepper spray after they were told it was a robbery.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
RIDGEWAY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club. Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m. The man put dozens of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy