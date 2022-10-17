ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
Zionsville school board candidate under fire for comments on Nazis

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime business owner on Thursday said a school board candidate’s comments on Nazis call into question his fitness to oversee children’s education. Matt Keefer is one of three people running for an at-large seat on the Zionsville school board. In an exchange...
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
Fishers to begin city hall demo

The city of Fishers is preparing to raze the former Fishers City Hall building to make way for a new city hall and arts center. The city says construction crews, demolition and site preparations are in place for work to get underway Monday. The new facility is scheduled to be...
IU School of Medicine building $230 million center in downtown Indianapolis

(The Center Square) – The Indiana University School of Medicine will build a $230 million medical education and research building in Indianapolis, the largest project in the school’s 120-year history. The facility will be co-located with a new downtown Indianapolis hospital and an expanded medical campus of Indiana...
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Shabazz: Carrying the torch forward!

In just about a month the second flood of Blue & Gold will descend upon Indianapolis as Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority officially celebrates its centennial year. On Nov. 12, 1922, seven educators — Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Anette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downy Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure — founded the sorority as a means of advocacy, racial uplift and educational service to women and children.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
Letter: CHS soccer team makes grandfather, community proud

Watching my grandson and his Carmel boys varsity soccer team play this season has been an exciting and heartfelt experience. Being ranked as the top team in the state comes with a price. This team met that challenge with effort, class and sportsmanship. They made not only their school but...
