Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
Current Publishing
Carmel church partners with Bags of Hope to bring smiles to children in foster care
Bags of Hope Indiana will hold its annual Wrap and Fill event Nov. 12 at Carmel United Methodist Church, with volunteers packing duffel bags with gifts and care items for children in foster care. “(The bags are) filled with age-appropriate comfort items and personalized for those kids,” said Krysti Widau,...
WISH-TV
Zionsville school board candidate under fire for comments on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime business owner on Thursday said a school board candidate’s comments on Nazis call into question his fitness to oversee children’s education. Matt Keefer is one of three people running for an at-large seat on the Zionsville school board. In an exchange...
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers to begin city hall demo
The city of Fishers is preparing to raze the former Fishers City Hall building to make way for a new city hall and arts center. The city says construction crews, demolition and site preparations are in place for work to get underway Monday. The new facility is scheduled to be...
Washington Examiner
IU School of Medicine building $230 million center in downtown Indianapolis
(The Center Square) – The Indiana University School of Medicine will build a $230 million medical education and research building in Indianapolis, the largest project in the school’s 120-year history. The facility will be co-located with a new downtown Indianapolis hospital and an expanded medical campus of Indiana...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
Marion County Prosecutor's race: 6 questions for challenger Cyndi Carrasco
Cyndi Carrasco believes the Marion County prosecutor's office needs to change at the top, and she wants to be that change.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indianapolis Recorder
Shabazz: Carrying the torch forward!
In just about a month the second flood of Blue & Gold will descend upon Indianapolis as Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority officially celebrates its centennial year. On Nov. 12, 1922, seven educators — Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Anette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downy Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure — founded the sorority as a means of advocacy, racial uplift and educational service to women and children.
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
readthereporter.com
Former Noblesville teacher says time to get back to academics, supports Misti Ray & Melba Kiser for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
Current Publishing
Letter: CHS soccer team makes grandfather, community proud
Watching my grandson and his Carmel boys varsity soccer team play this season has been an exciting and heartfelt experience. Being ranked as the top team in the state comes with a price. This team met that challenge with effort, class and sportsmanship. They made not only their school but...
wfyi.org
Conditions at northeast side apartment complex create health hazards, but residents struggle for relief
Emauria Davis was in the middle of listing her complaints about the run-down apartment complex she lives in on an October afternoon when one of them came to life. A cockroach scurried up her leg. “Oh my gosh, there was just a f------ roach on me!” she screamed. “Oh f---...
Comments / 3