oswegocountynewsnow.com
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tara FitzGibbons appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council
OSWEGO — Tara FitzGibbons of Oswego has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul for a three-year term. The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Dr. Ernest M. Manwaren: A Masonic scandal
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Michael D. Monette
Michael D. Monette, 72, a resident of Oswego passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Monette and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22
On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Helen V. Lehmann
Helen V. Lehmann, 97, was promoted to glory Oct. 18 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Helen was born June 29, 1925, in Oswego, New York, to the late William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey. Helen love to share her family stories sitting at the kitchen table while...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local business prepares for busy season, overcomes challenges
OSWEGO — Local Oswego candy store Man in the Moon has been learning how to adapt to pandemic-related changes for years now. Chocolate and other candy sales surged 11% in 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association and the spike in demand for sweet holiday treats is not expected to slow down.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
cnyhomepage.com
New York Mills man charged with felony for breaking Order of Protection
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with criminal contempt for breaking an order of protection during a domestic dispute on October 14th. Around 7:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at a residence on Clinton Street to...
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man steals from Walmart & provides false ID
A man was arrested Sunday evening after stealing from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville and providing false identification to officers, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report states that John J. Travers, 32 of Syracuse, “left in a vehicle” prior to county sheriff’s...
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Journalist, author to discuss efforts to stop mass shootings
OSWEGO — Journalist and author Mark Follman will discuss “Trigger Points: A Conversation About Mass Shootings in American and How We Can Work to Prevent Them” during a talk at SUNY Oswego at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium (room 132).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Patricia May Kandt
Patricia May Kandt, 78, a lifetime resident of Oswego, peacefully passed on Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holden) DeLapp. Patricia was a graduate of Oswego High School. She retired from SUNY Oswego after 30 years of dedicated service.
