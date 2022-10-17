On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.

