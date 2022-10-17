ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police.

Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a news release.

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

A Brownsville police officer was at Valley Baptist Medical Center on an unrelated call, when he heard yelling and a nurse running towards an emergency room. The officer went to investigate and found Rangel swinging at the nurses, police said.

Rangel hit the nurse on the chest, grabbed the nurse’s scrubs and started pulling down on it, police said. The officer was able to break Rangel’s hold on the nurse and maintain control until security and officers arrived at location, police said.

The nurse told police that Rangel had been discharged but refused to leave the hospital.

Rangel stated that he was hungry and did not have a place to go, police said in the news release.

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

Police detailed how the nurse got food for Rangel and proceeded to remove an IV, but Rangel got upset and started swinging at the nurse. The man punched the nurse in the chest and started to yell, police said.

Rangel was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned Monday.

Rangel was charged with assault on EMs personnel and has a total bond of $15,000.

Comments / 23

ADLG
5d ago

Imagine yourself being a nurse and working at 3:00AM and being assaulted. It's terrible. Give her a week off with pay to recover. Maybe she will return to that shift. My hat off to her.

Reply
9
Isaac Cruz
5d ago

Maybe he didn’t have a place to go then, but he sure does now. It’s called Carrizzalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Reply(5)
14
Bless America
5d ago

Trash! After all these angels 👼🏻 of mercy give and do for us! Your time will come when you must pay our maker.

Reply(1)
8
 

ValleyCentral

