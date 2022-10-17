Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Theological pandemic: Why evangelicals embraced Jan. 6 and the Big Lie
On Jan. 6, 2021, a large group of evangelical Christians attacked the U.S. Capitol on the understanding that they were fighting for God's president. (Not all of those who stormed the Capitol were driven by religious convictions, of course, but a large proportion were.) They were ready to kill for their president, take down a democratic system that has endured nearly 250 years, and follow Donald Trump at God's supposed direction until America became a Christian theocracy. As the House Jan. 6 committee concludes its investigation, I think the power and significance of these evangelical believers have been overlooked.
Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC dipped 1.6% in early trading to 5,988.78. Germany's DAX lost 1.4% to 12,584.52. Britain's FTSE...
Ukraine war further divides Kosovo's rival communities
In the deeply divided Kosovo city of Mitrovica, the fighting in Ukraine has added another wedge between Serbs and ethnic Albanians, where the conflict has stirred bitter memories of their own war. Miodrag Milicevic -- the director of Aktiv, a nonprofit in Serb north Mitrovica -- believes that the current conflict has only further reinforced the "two very different realities" in the divided city that is a result of "the absence of any dialogue" between the communities.
Ukraine war – latest: Putin fires sniper rifle during Russian training base visit
Vladimir Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on a visit to a training base for military reservists near Moscow.The Russian president visited the base in Ryazan, southeast of capital Moscow on Thursday, in an appearance aimed at countering images posted by Russians posted on social media showing poorly equipped troops.A video broadcast on state TV showed Mr Putin lying under a net in a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, shooting the weapon.Earlier, Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost 66,750 soldiers so far during the war.The Ukrainian army increased its tally of Russian losses by 100 from...
Far-right Meloni set to become Italy's first woman PM
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was set to be named Italian prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy. Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old from Rome is now all but certain to be asked to form a government and become the country's first woman prime minister.
