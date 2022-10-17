ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.17. (1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.17) Estimated jackpot: $307,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy