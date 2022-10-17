Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
These Medications Could Be Causing Your Dry Mouth
Dry mouth is a prevalent oral health issue involving dysfunctional salivary glands. Here are some of the kinds of medications that can cause it.
Why Your Asthma Treatment May Be Bad For Your Brain
Asthma is a respiratory disease that causes airways in the lungs to become inflamed, which makes it difficult to breathe (via WebMD). Some 25 million Americans live with asthma, and symptoms can vary from mild to severe. In most cases, medication is often used to control symptoms. Those living with moderate to severe asthma need to treat their symptoms quickly to avoid a medical emergency. Among the most common medications prescribed for asthma are inhalers, bronchodilators, and oral drugs.
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
verywellhealth.com
Antidepressants and Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes are also often diagnosed with depression. Antidepressants have been shown to help improve diabetes in some cases but, in other instances, they can worsen existing diabetes. They may even bring diabetes on in individuals who previously had no symptoms. In this article, learn how different...
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Dysmenorrhea Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
If you have a uterus, chances are good it gives you some grief in one form or another roughly once a month. Even completely "normal" periods can come with a slew of unpleasant symptoms, including mood swings, breast tenderness, out-of-control cravings, and difficulty sleeping (via the Cleveland Clinic). But menstrual cramps are perhaps the most common period-related complaint women report. In fact, a 2012 study published in the Journal of Pain Research found that 43.1% of respondents reported pain with every period, while another 41% experienced pain during some periods.
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of a Fatty Tumor
A fatty tumor, medically known as lipoma, is a noncancerous (benign) growth of fat tissue under the skin or, less commonly, in an organ. It occurs when there is an overgrowth of adipocytes (fat cells) in any place of the body where fat cells grow. Fatty tumors can happen at...
verywellhealth.com
Adderall (Dextroamphetamine and Amphetamine) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a boxed warning for Adderall. Boxed warnings are the agency’s strongest warnings for serious and potentially life-threatening risks. The boxed warning:. Adderall has a boxed warning from the FDA because of its high potential for abuse. Long-term use of this...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Chronic Hypertension?
Chronic hypertension is a condition of longstanding elevated blood pressure. Blood pressure is the pressure that blood places on your arteries as it circulates in your body. Your heart must work against this pressure to pump blood. Known as the "silent killer," high blood pressure does not usually cause symptoms but can lurk undetected for many years while causing damage to your heart and other organs.
verywellhealth.com
How to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Children
Type 2 diabetes increasingly affects children and teens. Unlike type 1 (what used to be considered juvenile diabetes), type 2 can often be prevented or risks lowered by following a healthy diet and making family lifestyle changes. This article discusses what causes diabetes in children and how to prevent diabetes...
verywellhealth.com
Viral vs. Bacterial Infection: What’s the Difference?
Viral and bacterial infections can both make you sick. Symptoms of viral and bacterial infections can range from mild to severe. Without treatment, some can even threaten your life. A viral infection is an illness caused by a virus. Common viral infections include COVID-19, influenza (the flu), and chicken pox....
verywellhealth.com
What Is Carboxytherapy & How Does It Work?
Carboxytherapy is the injection of carbon dioxide gas underneath the skin. This treatment is used to reduce cellulite, stretch marks, and dark circles under the eyes. It can also be used as part of treatment for wound healing. Carbon dioxide brings additional oxygen into the area and dilates the blood vessels where it is injected to improve the overall appearance of your skin.
verywellhealth.com
Shingles Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Each year, about 1 million people in the United States develop shingles, a painful condition caused by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. An estimated 1 in 3 Americans will get shingles at some point during their lifetime. This article will highlight the important facts and statistics you...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Mental Health
Living with and managing diabetes is often very stressful. People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and more. Additionally, the physical changes experienced by diabetics—such as hypoglycemic episodes—can affect a person's mental well-being.
verywellhealth.com
4 Alternative Treatment for Diabetes
Treating diabetes depends on a few factors, including type and severity. Some people may be able to treat some diabetes with natural and alternative methods to medications. These are considered complementary and alternative methods or traditional medications for diabetes. Examples include increasing exercise and using specific herbal remedies for diabetes. Every case of diabetes is unique to the person experiencing it.
verywellhealth.com
The Importance of Health Screenings As You Age
Health screenings to detect diseases and chronic conditions before symptoms occur are critical to your medical care as you age. They may involve physical exams, blood tests, questionnaires, and other tests. Screenings are proven effective at reducing cancer deaths and preventing the development or progression of other health conditions, like...
