Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE & DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
The updated lineup for Friday's live Rampage in Jacksonville, Florida:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Ariya Daivari. *Jade Cargill wants her TBS Championship back or she's threatened to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM CINCY
*The announcers are Ian Riccaboni, Jose The Assistant and Matt Menard. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *10 defeated Baron Black with a spinebuster. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated T-Money and Russ Myers when Ortiz used a Fisherman's Buster on Money for the pin. Kingston kept beating everyone up. *Serena Deeb...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STATEMENT ON HANGMAN PAGE AFTER DYNAMITE
AEW issued the following statement, confirming that Hangman Page did indeed suffer a concussion at the end of his match with Jon Moxley last night:. Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW TITLE TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE COVERAGE
It's Wednes...errrrr...Tuesday Night! And that means AEW Dynamite is going all out with Dynamite! Four Championships are on the line. Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on the call from Cincinnati tonight!. AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) I wish I...
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM PAGE UPDATE (UPDATED)
For those who have asked, The Adam Page KO finish vs. AEW Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite appears to have been a legitimate medical issue. One source believes he may have suffered a concussion, but we don't have that 100% confirmed. Page was stretchered out of the ring after officials...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VS. NXT HEAD TO HEAD LAST NIGHT: WHO WON AND WHO RETAINED THE MOST VIEWERS FROM THE WEEK BEFORE
Who won the AEW vs. WWE NXT head to head last night?. If you go by the straight numbers, it was AEW. Dynamite brought in 752,000 overnight viewers, while NXT garnered 676,000 over night viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW also won, bringing in a 0.26 vs. NXT's 0.18. However,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME AEW AND WWE NXT WENT HEAD TO HEAD, HOW THE SHOWS DID LAST WEEK UNOPPPOSED
With AEW Dynamite moved to tonight due to TBS' MLB Playoffs coverage, AEW and WWE NXT will once again be head to head. This will be the first time that happens since 4/7/21. On that evening, NXT's audience was 768,000 with 0.22 in the 18-49 demo. This was for NXT Stand and Deliver Night One, headlined by Raquel González with Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 LINEUP
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
Pro Wrestling Insider
RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE 2022 WILL BE HELD IN....
The 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be held on Saturday 12/10 in Arlington, Texas at 4 PM Eastern at the College Park Center. The early start time would be to avoid running opposite that evening's UFC PPV. This would be the 21st annual Final Battle event and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Ten vs. Rush. *FTW Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONLINE PRE-SALE FOR ALL THREE AEW TEXAS RETURN EVENTS TODAY, UPDATED DETAILS
Several AEW online pre-sales are set for 10 AM Central today:. AEW will return to Cedar Park, Texas at the H-E-B Center on Wednesday 12/7. Fans can use code SGPNX12 at Ticketmaster.com. Wednesday 12/14 will be the Dynamite and Rampage "Winter is Coming" event in Garland, Texas at the Curtis...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET TONY KHAN TODAY, DARBY ALLIN TALKS AEW RUN AND MORE
Darby Allin is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Darby discusses why he lives a secluded lifestyle away from modern conveniences, and how he takes care of his body with all the damage he does, Allin talks about wanting to direct films, wrestling in space the trials and tribulations of cinematic matches, working with Jeff Hardy, being around the icon Sting, spending time with Tony Hawk, what it's like being in a body bag, what he gets from doing stunts, being homeless and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET WARDLOW THIS MONDAY, ULTIMO DRAGON WANTS ONE MORE JERICHO MATCH & MORE
There will be a meet and greet with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow this Monday 10/24 at 4:30 PM for those who purchase or have tickets for this Wednesday's Dynamite at the box office of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photos only. No personal items:. Ultimo Dragon talked up the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0