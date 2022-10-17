Read full article on original website
Wife of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres releases statement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week’s mass shooting has released a statement Saturday, the morning of his funeral. Jasmin Torres, wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres, provided the following statement:. “Today, we say goodbye to my husband, Gabe.
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
Hundreds pay respects to Raleigh officer, a married father, who was killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, family, and the Raleigh community paid their respects to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres Friday night when his visitation was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed outside his...
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
‘I love you, I really love you’: Family, fellow law enforcement say goodbye to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Celebrations of life began this weekend for five victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh last week. On Saturday, loved ones said goodbye to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres. “Thursday, October 13, 2022 is by far the hardest day of my life,” Jasmin Torres, the...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon. The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the...
Fayetteville woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, toddler
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours. Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according...
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
WakeMed psychiatric nurse mourned after she’s killed in Durham. Patient is in custody
A patient is charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a nurse.
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
Missing Durham County man with cognitive impairment found after search across several agencies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing Durham County man with cognitive impairment has been found, according to officials. Several agencies were searching for Timmy Watkins, 72, officials said Friday afternoon. He had been last seen Thursday night at his home in the 3100 block of Redwood Road, in northeast...
Durham police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago. On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty...
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
