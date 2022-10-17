ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

mma.org

MMA hosts webinar on mattress recycling ahead of Nov. 1 ban

An MMA webinar on Oct. 17 covered the state and local impacts of upcoming bans on disposal of mattresses, box springs and textiles, and the lower thresholds for food waste. Effective Nov. 1, these items will be added to the list of highly recyclable, compostable, bulky or toxic materials that must be diverted from traditional waste streams due to waste disposal bans.
DANVERS, MA
mma.org

Cybersecurity summit highlights tools, resources for municipalities

Even as cyber threats multiply, communities can leverage an increasing number of resources to protect their systems, state officials said during the second annual Massachusetts Municipal Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 6. The summit, hosted online by the MassCyberCenter, provided municipal leaders and employees with information about available resources and strategies...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mma.org

MMA-Suffolk kick-off certificate programs, offer 3 finance seminars in 2023

The MMA and Suffolk University kicked-off Certificate in Local Government Leadership and Management programs in Grafton and Dartmouth in September. The two offerings — the first to be held in-person since 2019 — are the 19th and 20th classes since the program began in 2011. More than 450 local officials have graduated from the certificate program.
GRAFTON, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
mma.org

Administration announces Local Finance Commonwealth Fellowship program

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has announced a new partnership between the Division of Local Services and the Commonwealth’s community colleges intended to address an urgent need for municipal finance professionals. The Local Finance Commonwealth Fellowship will give up to 30 community college students the opportunity of a paid fellowship...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
mma.org

In letter to MassDPH, MMA raises concerns about proposed changes to EMS regulations

Re: 105 CMR 170.000: Emergency Medical Services System. On behalf of the 351 cities and towns of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Municipal Association appreciates the opportunity to offer comments as the Department of Public Health holds a hearing and receives input on proposed amendments to 105 CMR 170: Emergency Medical Services System.
The Tufts Daily

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election

(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants

SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

