Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
mma.org
MMA hosts webinar on mattress recycling ahead of Nov. 1 ban
An MMA webinar on Oct. 17 covered the state and local impacts of upcoming bans on disposal of mattresses, box springs and textiles, and the lower thresholds for food waste. Effective Nov. 1, these items will be added to the list of highly recyclable, compostable, bulky or toxic materials that must be diverted from traditional waste streams due to waste disposal bans.
mma.org
Cybersecurity summit highlights tools, resources for municipalities
Even as cyber threats multiply, communities can leverage an increasing number of resources to protect their systems, state officials said during the second annual Massachusetts Municipal Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 6. The summit, hosted online by the MassCyberCenter, provided municipal leaders and employees with information about available resources and strategies...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
mma.org
MMA-Suffolk kick-off certificate programs, offer 3 finance seminars in 2023
The MMA and Suffolk University kicked-off Certificate in Local Government Leadership and Management programs in Grafton and Dartmouth in September. The two offerings — the first to be held in-person since 2019 — are the 19th and 20th classes since the program began in 2011. More than 450 local officials have graduated from the certificate program.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
mma.org
Administration announces Local Finance Commonwealth Fellowship program
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has announced a new partnership between the Division of Local Services and the Commonwealth’s community colleges intended to address an urgent need for municipal finance professionals. The Local Finance Commonwealth Fellowship will give up to 30 community college students the opportunity of a paid fellowship...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
What's on my Massachusetts ballot? Here's what you need to know plus early voting info
Leaves are turning color, apple cider doughnuts are everywhere, and there’s a debate over when to turn on the heat: Does one fire up the boiler on the first chilly morning or tough it out like good New Englanders and wait for November?. It’s that time of year: Voting...
mma.org
In letter to MassDPH, MMA raises concerns about proposed changes to EMS regulations
Re: 105 CMR 170.000: Emergency Medical Services System. On behalf of the 351 cities and towns of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Municipal Association appreciates the opportunity to offer comments as the Department of Public Health holds a hearing and receives input on proposed amendments to 105 CMR 170: Emergency Medical Services System.
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
franklincountynow.com
Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election
(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, additional 4% tax on income over $1 million
Representatives from the "yes" and "no" sides on Ballot Question 1 meet for a debate live at 22News in Chicopee.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
This is how Mass. plans to send tax refunds to households next month
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
Comments / 0