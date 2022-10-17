ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts make practice squad roster move

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Vyncent Smith to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Wydermyer was a top tight end prospect early in the 2022 NFL draft process but wound up going undrafted mostly due to his extremely subpar testing numbers. The Texas A&M product recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns across three seasons.

Smith went undrafted in 2018 out of Limestone, spending two seasons with the Houston Texans. In his career, he has 23 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown.

