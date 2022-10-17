Colts vs. Jaguars: Top photos from Week 6

Coming off one upset loss on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to avoid another one when they travel to Carolina on Sunday to visit the Panthers. The Bucs are still in first place in the NFC South, but at 3-3, they’re not exactly thrilled with their current situation. The offense has struggled all year so far, and the defense has been too inconsistent to make up for it.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO