The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and the 1772 Foundation have announced that matching grants of up to $10,000 will be made available for preservation projects in 2023. The funds can be used for exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration, fire detection/lightning protection/security systems, repairs to/restoration of porches, roofs and windows, repairs to foundations and sills, and chimney and masonry repointing.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO