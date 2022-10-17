Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Hardy Could Potentially Avoid Trial In DUI Case
Jeff Hardy's rescheduled pre-trial hearing set for today has been pushed back for a second time, which could now ultimately lead to Hardy not facing trial at all. According to PWInsider, Hardy's attorney filed a motion yesterday asking for another delay, which prosecutors involved in the case ultimately agreed to. The motion seemed to indicate that both sides are currently working on a plea agreement that would prevent the case from going to trial. The motion included notes from Hardy's attorneys that they had "recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State" and that "the parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pre-trial resolution." After the court gave its okay, a rescheduled pre-trial hearing was set for November 17. Hardy has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.
wrestletalk.com
Jeff Hardy Legal Update
There has been an update in the pending legal proceedings involving AEW star Jeff Hardy after his alleged drunk driving incident in June. In a new update on the pending pre-trial hearings related to the arrest. According to PWInsider and new filings, the pre-trial hearing was scheduled for today however...
nodq.com
The latest regarding Jeff Hardy’s legal situation following his DUI arrest from June of 2022
As previously noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13th 2022 and faces several DUI-related charges. Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com later reported details about Hardy’s arrest from the police report. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update and noted that Hardy’s pre-trial hearing, which was scheduled for today in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV THIS WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE THIS WEEK & MORE
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIAL AEW ANNOUNCEMENT ON JERICHO SIGNING, WILL HAVE INCREASED BEHIND THE SCENES RESPONSIBILITIES
CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH AEW THROUGH 2025, INCREASING ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho, the Ring of Honor World Champion and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, has signed a contract extension through December 2025, keeping sports entertainment alive and well in AEW for the foreseeable future. Jericho will also increase his responsibilities within AEW, serving as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE SAMOAN SWAT TEAM VS. THE FBI SET FOR MLW FIGHTLAND IN PHILLY, LITTLE GUIDO'S NEW PARTNER REVEALED
Samoan SWAT Team vs. FBI set for MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI for MLW FIGHTLAND '22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE AND THE FEDS, TRIBALISM AMONG FANS, SAMMY THE INSTIGATOR AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How do they keep NWA Powerrr spoilers from coming out after tapings? You never hear anything about them. Is there an NDA they make spectators sign?. I have never heard of an NDA. I guess it's just...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE & DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
The updated lineup for Friday's live Rampage in Jacksonville, Florida:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Ariya Daivari. *Jade Cargill wants her TBS Championship back or she's threatened to...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole do not dispute that he killed Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine and tearing her aorta, but argue that he is both severely mentally ill and that he has a growing lesion on his brain that has continued to worsen while he has been in prison. Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners, his attorneys told the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month during a clemency hearing. “His condition has continued to decline over the course of this year,” Cole’s attorney Katrina Conrad-Legler said.
Georgia Says A Fetus Is A Person. The Implications Are Terrifying.
There's a uniquely dangerous provision in Georgia's abortion ban that paves the way for criminalizing pregnant people.
Comments / 0