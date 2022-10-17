Woj: Draymond Green likely to exercise his contract option

Green, however, is unlikely to decline his $27.5 million option. “For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I’m not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace. “Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn’t a raise off that. But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don’t think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State.”

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The question now isn’t so much whether a Draymond Green divorce looms for the Warriors, but rather when and how it’ll happen. My latest: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:34 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the first time since his altercation with Draymond Green at practice, Jordan Poole addressed the situation and Green’s apology. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/16/jor… – 8:02 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

2022-23 NBA predictions:

MVP – Giannis

ROY – Keegan (tho also really like Mathurin here)

DPOY – Draymond

6th Man – Norm Powell

MIP – Jalen Green

1st-Time All-Stars – ANT, Maxey, Mobley, Cade

Coach – Nurse

NBA Finals – Bucks over Nuggets

Worst record – Hornets – 7:58 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the first time since his altercation with Draymond Green at practice, Jordan Poole addressed the situation and Green’s apology. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/16/jor… – 10:00 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: The Poole and Wiggins extensions and what it means for Draymond. Plus, Final Cuts, Camp News. Join @Danny Leroux and me with the special @John Hollinger one-time sale thru the start of the season duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:17 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, now focus is to ‘keep hanging banners’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/16/jor… – 9:32 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about the Warriors’ looming luxury-tax bill after extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, plus what it means for Draymond Green’s future: es.pn/3TcACXd (ESPN+) – 6:04 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Jonathan Kuminga showed off his bounce after Draymond Green found him for a lob dunk at the rim. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/wat… – 6:00 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Jordan Poole kept his comments about the Draymond Green situation pretty brief. Acknowledged that Draymond apologized to him. Said, “We’re here to win championships and hang banners.” – 4:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. pic.twitter.com/5ylnCfDKPv – 4:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

In his first time speaking to reporters since the altercation with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole says that Green apologized and they are will continue to handle their relationship in a professional basis. – 4:19 PM

Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter

Here’s Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s response to Poole, Wiggins extensions.

“Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option…I talked to him this morning. I don’t sense any issues there or any problems with that.” pic.twitter.com/BfakVYWk9T – 4:19 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Bob Myers on Draymond Green returning to practice: “We did our best, understand there’s different viewpoints but from our perspective it did involve a lot.” – 3:49 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Great convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:

• the Draymond saga

• Westbrook as sixth man

• Rob’s best & worst ring nights

• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/yHycrPCB9f – 11:36 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won’t be so easy

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 7:33 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I looked at what the new Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions mean for Draymond Green’s Warriors future: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:18 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

That was not a very close fight. Very good fight indeed! But not close #ShieldsMarshall – 6:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The big development is the Warriors have clearly chosen youth and the future. Question now is how much longer will the original core be with them.

Curry is unquestionable. Draymond is the first chip to decide on (if the decision hasn’t already been made). Then Klay. – 6:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Warriors will be paying $275M+ just in luxury tax in 2024, assuming Draymond opts in.

That number is higher than the total player salaries of the Knicks and Grizzlies combined this season. pic.twitter.com/LHzXZLiLzj – 5:45 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Golden St. payroll and tax penalty in 2023/24 will likely exceed $500M once the roster is filled.

That factors in Draymond Green opting-in to his $27.6M player option.

With 12 players

💰Salary: $215M

💰Tax: $268M

💰💰Total: $483M – 5:34 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

It is going to be fascinating to see how Draymond Green performs this season. Absolutely fascinating. – 5:27 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Jordan Poole’s big contract extension could ratchet up the odds of the Warriors parting ways with Draymond Green. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:11 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Jonathan Kuminga showed off his bounce after Draymond Green found him for a lob dunk at the rim. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/wat… – 4:02 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The Warriors desperately want us to believe all is fine between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. On the tricky situation Golden State continues to navigate: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:48 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think I know what Twitter thinks (and what I think), but just wanna put some numbers behind it:

Who you would you rather extend for the next four years: Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green? – 12:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

In 2024, the Warriors will be paying:

$52M to Steph

$43M to Klay

$35M to Poole

$28M to Draymond

All homegrown. pic.twitter.com/WQ0SVEF9RN – 12:00 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Fantastic convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:

• the Draymond saga

• Westbrook as sixth man

• Rob’s best & worst ring nights

• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA32hD pic.twitter.com/kjXzdQD3NS – 11:38 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Draymond, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e – 1:01 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson on Draymond Green’s punch: “Ring night and time will heal all wounds. … I think we’re all ready to move past it.” – 1:00 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“Ring night and time will heal all wounds,” Klay Thompson on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. – 12:59 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

-Preseason Recap

-The Lakers, holy shit

-Westbrook injury

-Draymond returns

-East/West Predictions

-Individual Award Predictions

-Futures bets

-League Pass Tiers

One of the flagship eps of the season, join us!

📺 https://t.co/WYL0HtTdiz pic.twitter.com/4KjbPJSdo2 – 12:37 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s the Steph Curry high screen double draw and drop off to Draymond Green, up top to Jonathan Kuminga in the Andre Iguodala dunker spot. New lob weapon, familiar look. pic.twitter.com/RBtB2ntHnK – 11:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors testing out a bunch of different lineups in this first half. Just went on a burst with a Curry, Klay, Poole, Kuminga, Draymond five. Three Kuminga dunks within a couple minutes. One-hand putback and a couple well-timed slashes set up by Klay/Curry. He’s playing well. – 11:10 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole checks in with 6:06 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Draymond Green. – 10:26 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

More than a little disappointed Kerr did not use Draymond’s foul trouble to do an early Poole-for-Green substitution. – 10:24 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond picks up two fouls, both legit this time, in less than a minute – 10:20 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Draymond called for blocking

He complains to ref Curtis Blair

Kerr challenges

Call overturned – 10:18 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Steve Kerr challenging a foul called on Draymond Green within the opening minutes of a preseason game. – 10:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Draymond Green was just ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter and Steve Kerr immediately used his one challenge to review it. – 10:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Draymond Green ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter, Steve Kerr immediately uses his one challenge to review it. – 10:15 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Aaron Gordon’s gotta get the “1-on-1 drive vs Draymond Green” play out of the repertoire. – 10:15 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

First bucket of the game? A Klay Thompson 3-pointer, assisted by Draymond Green. – 10:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ final tuneup gets Draymond Green, Klay Thompson back in action

https://t.co/pffbzCUjlA pic.twitter.com/HtnQkoY29E – 10:04 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green is also playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/qtOh3cjjOS – 9:22 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will about 16-18 minutes through two spurts in the first half. The rest of the starters will play a near regular-season minutes. Draymond Green will see a few minutes less than the others. – 8:21 PM

Though Green pushed for an extension, there’s no rush for the Warriors to take action. The same factors that depressed Wiggins’ market next summer will affect Green, making it likely he picks up his option and the two sides consider a new long-term deal next year. -via ESPN / October 16, 2022

Madeline Kenney: Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, they plan to handle it themselves that way. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” -via Twitter @madkenney / October 16, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Bob Myers on Draymond’s contract situation: “Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / October 16, 2022