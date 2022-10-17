Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
KDOT Asks For Comments on Transportation Improvement Plan
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
fortscott.biz
Kansas Water Office Releases 2022 Kansas Water Plan
The plan addresses water issues facing stakeholders throughout the state. The Kansas Water Office (KWO) released the finalized 2022 Kansas Water Plan (KWP) this week. This is the first comprehensive water plan for the state of Kansas to be released since 2009 and provides a roadmap for navigating the vast array of water issues throughout the state.
