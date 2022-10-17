Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was interviewed by BNN Bloomberg about a number of topics, including WWE's future and his potential part in it. Highlights:. On a potential WWE sale: “I've known Vince for a very, very long time and he's a businessman. I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business … because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?”

