wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GALLOWS & ANDERSON TALK RAW IN-RING RETURN AND MORE NOTES
WWE released the following pre-Ram promo from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson about their return in-ring bout tonight:. 11/8 - Extreme Rules 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV THIS WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS, FLORIDA RETURN ON SALE THIS WEEK & MORE
Impact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV this Friday and Saturday at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. The 12/9 and 12/20 Impact tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUMBERTO GARZA SR. PASSES AWAY, WWE ISSUES STATEMENT
WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Humberto Garza Sr. Garza Sr. is the patriarch of an incredible wrestling dynasty, with his grandsons Angel & Humberto now competing in WWE as the tag team Los Lotharios. A leader in the Mexican wrestling community, Garza Sr. competed in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW PREEMPTION IN CANADA NEXT WEEK, HOW CANADIAN VIEWERS CAN WATCH THE SHOW
During last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Sportsnet360, it was announced that due to programming conflicts, next week's episode of RAW will not air live on Sportsnet360. The episode will instead will air live on OLN and stream on SN NOW.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WHETHER HE'D TAKE A CORPORATE ROLE IN WWE, WWE POTENTIALLY BEING SOLD
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was interviewed by BNN Bloomberg about a number of topics, including WWE's future and his potential part in it. Highlights:. On a potential WWE sale: “I've known Vince for a very, very long time and he's a businessman. I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you've got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business … because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?”
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: CREW BEHIND WWE x G4'S 'THE ARENA' QUIT LAST WEEK AHEAD OF G4 SHUTDOWN
The Washington Post, in covering the Comcast shutdown of the G4 revival, noted that last week, crew behind the WWE collaboration "WWE x G4's The Arena" actually quit before the shutdown of the video gaming-themed network. There was no further details regarding the WWE series, which was described in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH IN NYC, BLACK ADAM, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES SOLO AND MORE
Black Adam and Hawkman On The Red Carpet! Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge Black Adam Interview!. The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. A Scary, Spicy Spooky Pumpkin Spice Latte Challenge | TheNeidharts.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH SET FOR CROWN JEWEL PLACES COMPETITOR IN INTERESTING PREDICAMENT
During Monday Night Raw, The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows was officially announced for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Should that match happen as planned, it places Karl Anderson in a very unique predicament as he's already booked that date for New Japan Pro Wrestling in Osaka, Japan defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING'S NYC RETURN NEXT WEEK
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following matches for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square on 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi under...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN SAYS 'GREAT NEWS' COMING ON RING OF HONOR TV FRONT
AEW President Tony Khan stated that he is planning one more Ring of Honor PPV this year, obviously eluding to Final Battle, and that "great news" is forthcoming on the ROH TV front. "We'll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows," Khan told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ROH STAR DEBUTING AT MLW FIGHTLAND
Former Ring of Honor star Delirious will debut at the 10/30 Fightland event:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE WILL AIR IN CANADA, WILLIAM REGAL INTERVIEW ADDED TO TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE AND MORE AEW NOTES
For those of you in Canada, tomorrow's special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite will air on TSN2 at 8 PM EST with a replay at 1 AM EST. Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal has been added to tomorrow's Dynamite:. After beating Villano IV for his mask at Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS NEW AEW DEAL
Variety just reported that former AEW and current Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with the company that would bring him through 2025 with AEW. Commenting on the new deal, Jericho stated, "I guess the simple answer is 'Why not?' Things have been going so...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STATEMENT ON HANGMAN PAGE AFTER DYNAMITE
AEW issued the following statement, confirming that Hangman Page did indeed suffer a concussion at the end of his match with Jon Moxley last night:. Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ACE STEEL GONE FROM AEW
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ace Steel was let go by AEW in the first sign of fallout from the brawl backstage at AEW All Out several week ago. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that firing and are told it took place this past Tuesday. There is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MAIN EVENT OF AEW FULL GEAR 2022 IS...
AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF will headline the 11/19 AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIAL AEW ANNOUNCEMENT ON JERICHO SIGNING, WILL HAVE INCREASED BEHIND THE SCENES RESPONSIBILITIES
CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH AEW THROUGH 2025, INCREASING ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho, the Ring of Honor World Champion and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, has signed a contract extension through December 2025, keeping sports entertainment alive and well in AEW for the foreseeable future. Jericho will also increase his responsibilities within AEW, serving as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent.
