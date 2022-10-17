Thunder waive Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba
Rylan Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Per team PR
Source: Twitter @Rylan_Stiles
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Thunder says it has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. – 4:37 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Per team PR – 4:36 PM
Thunder has waived Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba.
Hope they land somewhere, but I personally much prefer the move of signing Isaiah Joe.
The roster is set. – 4:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 4:35 PM
NBA teams to keep an eye on today:
DET: Must cut 1 player (likely K. Walker)
HOU: Must cut/convert 2 players (D. Favors cut, D. Days convert?)
OKC: Must cut 3 players (likely T. Burke, M. Chriss, D. Nwaba)
SAS: Must cut 1 player (K. Bate-Diop, R. Langford, J. Wieskamp?) – 9:42 AM
Four NBA teams still have one or two moves to make to get into regular season roster compliance:
Pistons: +1 (likely a K. Walker waiver)
Rockets: +1 (convert D. Days to Two-Way?)
Thunder: +2 (likely waiving T. Burke & M. Chriss)
Spurs: +1 (waiving K. Bates-Diop or R. Langford?) – 10:36 PM
I’m curious to see who the Thunder waive to bring in Isaiah Joe. My guess is David Nwaba, but we’ll see.
It’s a good landing spot for Joe. That roster needs some shooting and there are minutes available for him. Good chance for Joe to prove himself. – 6:22 PM
JD Shaw: The Thunder have officially acquired Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba from the Rockets for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations. Oklahoma City also generated two trade exceptions. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 30, 2022
Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022
Shams Charania: Thunder plan to waive G/F David Nwaba among others to create roster space to sign Isaiah Joe, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 15, 2022
Comments / 0