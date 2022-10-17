Read full article on original website
UPD will present discussion on scams
On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Champaign County Historical Society Museum will host Sgt. Todd Pratt and Sgt. Shawn Schmidt of the Urbana Police Division. The duo will be speaking with those in attendance about current scams, and how to avoid them, and how to spot a scam. These scams are...
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
PETS OF THE WEEK
Babe is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female Torti. She’s a big girl at 14 pounds and so very sweet. Babe is looking for a fur-ever home as she has been in & out of homes a lot and she’s done with that. Sadly, she has been front declawed and we are not letting her go home with toddlers as she likes to nip when playing (typical behavior for a declawed cat). Babe loves to give kisses and also likes to sit in the bathtub or sink to watch the water run.
Special Olympics bowling season returns
After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, we finally put together a 10-week bowling program for this year, and today was the last day of the Special Olympics Bowling season. The event was held every Tuesday over a 10-week period at Southwest Bowling Center in Urbana. We had over 50 bowlers participating this year, with the majority showing up every week. Everyone was so excited to see their friends again and to enjoy bowling with them.
