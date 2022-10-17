ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
NEWS BRIEF: Fox voted Theatre of the Year — again

The Fox Theatre in Atlanta was designated “Theatre of the Year” for the third time by the International Entertainment Buyers Association during the 2022 Industry Awards last week in Nashville. The prize is voted on by agents, promoters and venues. “The past couple of years have been incredibly trying and through it all I’ve never been prouder to lead the team that I do,” said Fox CEO Allan Vella in a media release. “Sharing this magical place and top-notch entertainment with our guests is a privilege we’ll never take for granted.” Details: ieba.org.
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Rising Voices’ film series scheduled for Atlanta screenings

Entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell is set to host two screenings in Atlanta of short films in the Rising Voices series with filmmakers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear in attendance, as well as Haitian storyteller Elisee Junior St Preux. Produced by the online job site Indeed, Hillman Grad Productions and ScreenVision, Rising Voices was created to invest in and accelerate the filmmaking careers of Black, indigenous and people of color, a press release states.
Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos

Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
