The Fox Theatre in Atlanta was designated “Theatre of the Year” for the third time by the International Entertainment Buyers Association during the 2022 Industry Awards last week in Nashville. The prize is voted on by agents, promoters and venues. “The past couple of years have been incredibly trying and through it all I’ve never been prouder to lead the team that I do,” said Fox CEO Allan Vella in a media release. “Sharing this magical place and top-notch entertainment with our guests is a privilege we’ll never take for granted.” Details: ieba.org.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO