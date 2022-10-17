Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
Two detainees testify in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial
Two men told a federal jury Tuesday that they were strapped to Clayton County jail restraint chairs for so long that the...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Fox voted Theatre of the Year — again
The Fox Theatre in Atlanta was designated “Theatre of the Year” for the third time by the International Entertainment Buyers Association during the 2022 Industry Awards last week in Nashville. The prize is voted on by agents, promoters and venues. “The past couple of years have been incredibly trying and through it all I’ve never been prouder to lead the team that I do,” said Fox CEO Allan Vella in a media release. “Sharing this magical place and top-notch entertainment with our guests is a privilege we’ll never take for granted.” Details: ieba.org.
Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in Southeast Georgia, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Rising Voices’ film series scheduled for Atlanta screenings
Entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell is set to host two screenings in Atlanta of short films in the Rising Voices series with filmmakers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear in attendance, as well as Haitian storyteller Elisee Junior St Preux. Produced by the online job site Indeed, Hillman Grad Productions and ScreenVision, Rising Voices was created to invest in and accelerate the filmmaking careers of Black, indigenous and people of color, a press release states.
Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
claytoncrescent.org
Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos
Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
Hit-and-run victim’s family believed police had warrants in the case. Police told us they didn’t
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family breathed a sigh of relief when they found police had arrest warrants for a suspect accused of killing their loved one in hit-and-run. But the family says that relief turned into anger when Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned police have not...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 15-year-old sneaks in thru upstairs window to see 14-year-old; suicide attempt; entering auto and domestic violence reports
Dispute – W. Marable – Male and female subjects were involved in a verbal dispute. Both subjects stated the dispute was verbal only. Neither subject had visible injuries. Subjects left the area together. Welfare Check – Walton Mills Apartments- Female subject was in a friend’s apartment laying on...
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
WLTX.com
Former prosecutor stands behind his belief that Wayne Williams was connected to Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — It's been a year and a half since the City of Atlanta revealed it was retesting DNA evidence in the Atlanta Child Murders case. So far, it hasn't said anything about the results. A former prosecutor is standing firm in his belief that Wayne Williams is connected...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
Comments / 0