Bradley Beal feels he's been slighted his whole career

Neil Dalal: Tommy Sheppard has previously noted the NBA forgetting about Bradley Beal due to his wrist injury so @Chase Hughes asked Beal if he’s felt slighted. “No, no. It’s been like that my whole career, no change now. I’ve been slighted even when I was healthy so it doesn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/JWZgtVKWyV

Source: Twitter @NeilDalal96

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal shared what he’s seen from some of the Wizards’ young players in the preseason. He says Rui Hachimura looks “spectacular” and Deni Avdija is “constantly evolving.” nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

“I’m super proud of him.”

Jordan Goodwin getting the final 2-way contract with the Wizards was a big moment for him, his family and also his longtime mentor Bradley Beal. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 4:52 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Tommy Sheppard has previously noted the NBA forgetting about Bradley Beal due to his wrist injury so @Chase Hughes asked Beal if he’s felt slighted.

“No, no. It’s been like that my whole career, no change now. I’ve been slighted even when I was healthy so it doesn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/JWZgtVKWyV – 4:14 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal says the key factor to making sure the Wizards’ defense performs this year is “me and Kuz… we’re going to have the majority of the toughest jobs guarding guys, so we have to make sure it starts with us two.” – 4:07 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Woj Pod with Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis on his partnership with Bradley Beal, his stops with Dallas and New York, French prodigy Victor Wembanyama, much more.

ESPN: tinyurl.com/ea7apand

Spotify: tinyurl.com/muwkxtt8 – 9:21 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards Depth Chart

PG: Monte Morris / Delon Wright

SG: Bradley Beal / Corey Kispert / Johnny Davis / Goodwin

SF: Will Barton / Deni Avdija / Schakel

PF: Kyle Kuzma / Rui Hachimura / Anthony Gill / Isaiah Todd

C: Kristaps Porzingis / Daniel Gafford / Taj Gibson / Vernon Carey – 3:35 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal said he felt good playing for 30 mins tonight coming off of what he said was strep throat. He’s still feeling some light lingering symptoms as he gets back to full health but said he was ok wind-wise. – 10:37 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards lose their final preseason game, 105-89 to the Knicks.

Hachimura: 20p 8r off the bench

Beal: 16p (6-13 fg) in 30 mins

Morris: 10p 4a – 10:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This pass from Bradley Beal to Rui Hachimura👀. Hachimura’s got 15 pts already, he’s been hot. pic.twitter.com/h6be4kicWv – 8:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards announce starters vs. NYK: Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Gafford

That could be the lineup opening night with Porzingis instead of Gafford at C. – 7:07 PM

Chase Hughes: I asked Bradley Beal which of the young guys have stood out as improved. He mentioned a few and said: “Rui has been spectacular all preseason and all summer long.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 17, 2022

Ava Wallace: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Deni Avdija (left groin strain) are both OUT tonight for the Wizards’ final preseason game, at NYK. Bradley Beal, who said he had strep throat this week and missed the last 2 preseason games, will play but maybe at not full mins. -via Twitter @avarwallace / October 14, 2022

Ava Wallace: Wes Unseld Jr. expects to have Bradley Beal (non-COVID illness) available for the Wizards’ final preseason game @ NYK tomorrow. Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) is questionable. -via Twitter @avarwallace / October 13, 2022