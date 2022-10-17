Two people hurt after being hit by vehicle in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said one of two people had serious injuries after a vehicle hit them Monday afternoon.

The Herndon Police Department tweeted at 3:28 p.m. that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Elden St. The tweet said one person was on the way to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later tweets said the second person whom the vehicle hit had minor injuries and that the driver stayed at the scene. The driver was cooperating with police.

The stretch of Elden Street between Alabama Drive and Sterling Road was closed for a time for the investigation.

