Herndon, VA

Two people hurt after being hit by vehicle in Herndon

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZXvv_0icibOUe00

HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said one of two people had serious injuries after a vehicle hit them Monday afternoon.

The Herndon Police Department tweeted at 3:28 p.m. that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Elden St. The tweet said one person was on the way to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four people found dead in home after shooting in Prince William County

Later tweets said the second person whom the vehicle hit had minor injuries and that the driver stayed at the scene. The driver was cooperating with police.

The stretch of Elden Street between Alabama Drive and Sterling Road was closed for a time for the investigation.

wfmd.com

Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured

That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
URBANA, MD
Bay Net

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road

INDIAN HEAD, Md. –  On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Pizza-deliverer robbed, has vehicle stolen

On Oct. 19 at 11:20 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Dickerson Street for a report of an armed robbery. According to police, a man was delivering pizza when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a firearm and demanded his personal belongings and the keys to his vehicles.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas

An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield

MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
MERRIFIELD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

