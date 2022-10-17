ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB2gX_0icibJ5100

The Cleveland Guardians will meet the New York Yankees in the fifth and final game of the ALDS on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Cleveland will be looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss in Game 4 as they get another opportunity to close it out in New York tonight. Meanwhile, after losing two of the first three, the Yankees picked up a solid win on Sunday and will also look close it out at home with Jameson Taillon on the mound.

We have you covered with MLB all season and throughout the playoffs, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

  • When: Monday, October 17
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network (Spanish Broadcast)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB Playoffs this year

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Guardians (+125) vs. New York Yankees (-155)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Boston Celtics' and Golden State Warriors' title outlooks?

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors faced each other in the 2022 NBA Finals, and both squads would like nothing more than another shot at taking on one another in the 2023 Finals. Of course, the odds are against even one of the two ball clubs playing in last season’s biggest stage based on how things have gone for teams in the Finals the season after their appearance.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies in the NFL: Where to watch in Week 7 of the NFL Season

Texas A&M is well represented in the National Football League, with some of the most well-known players and coaches descending from the ranks of the maroon and white throughout the years. In week 6 of the NFL schedule, a number of former Texas A&M standouts once again dominated on the field, including the regular names so far with Myles Garrett (6 Tackles, 2.0 Sacks), Von Miller (4 tackles 2.0 Sacks) Christian Kirk (4 receptions, 24 yards, 1 touchdown), Mike Evans (4 receptions, 42 yards), and Donovan Wilson yet again showing out against the Eagles, recording 5 tackles and 1 sack on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: Do the Bucs have a Tom Brady problem?

Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 3-3, and coming off a crushing road loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the Bucs’ biggest and most consistent problems has been their lackluster offense, as Tom Brady and company have failed to move the ball and put up points consistently.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports names trade that makes sense for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few players step up at the wide receiver position in 2022, namely Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. However, with not much else behind them there have been legitimate concerns as to how the group can hold up over a full 17-game season, especially with Bateman already missing two games due to a foot sprain.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy