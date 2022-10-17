Read full article on original website
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Fox voted Theatre of the Year — again
The Fox Theatre in Atlanta was designated “Theatre of the Year” for the third time by the International Entertainment Buyers Association during the 2022 Industry Awards last week in Nashville. The prize is voted on by agents, promoters and venues. “The past couple of years have been incredibly trying and through it all I’ve never been prouder to lead the team that I do,” said Fox CEO Allan Vella in a media release. “Sharing this magical place and top-notch entertainment with our guests is a privilege we’ll never take for granted.” Details: ieba.org.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Rising Voices’ film series scheduled for Atlanta screenings
Entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell is set to host two screenings in Atlanta of short films in the Rising Voices series with filmmakers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear in attendance, as well as Haitian storyteller Elisee Junior St Preux. Produced by the online job site Indeed, Hillman Grad Productions and ScreenVision, Rising Voices was created to invest in and accelerate the filmmaking careers of Black, indigenous and people of color, a press release states.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: New ‘quick and easy’ way to file complaints against police, corrections officers
A new way to file complaints against police and corrections officers has just been unveiled by the Atlanta Citizen Review Board. The Public Complaint Portal is a self-service resource that allows the public to file misconduct complaints and receive status updates at their convenience, the ACRB says. “The portal is designed to be a convenient, one-stop, user-friendly process providing instant access to information about a citizen’s complaint without the need to speak to a staff investigator. It’s quick, easy, and always open for your complaint to be heard.” Details: acrbgov.org.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering hosting celebrity golf tournament
An 18-hole “shamble” to benefit people who stutter will be played at the Atlanta Country Club next week. The inaugural Dream Speak Live Blank Center for Stuttering Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in Marietta, starting at 10:15 a.m., following remarks by Arthur Blank, South African pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout, PGA Tour golfers plus players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
